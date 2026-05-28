CPAClub Leaders Honored with Caseware 30 Under 30 and CPA Practice Advisor 20 Under 40 Awards

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAClub®, a leading provider of accounting, advisory, and regulatory solutions through its award-winning model, today announced that two company leaders have recently received global and state recognition for their contributions to the accounting profession, highlighting the company's continued focus on innovation, leadership development, and the future of the profession.

CPAClub Associate Chief Connor Crow was named the top honoree at Caseware's inaugural 30 Under 30 Awards during CwX North America 2026 in Fort Lauderdale. The recognition program was created to identify and celebrate emerging professionals across audit, accounting, and assurance who are embracing new technology, raising the bar on quality and integrity, and helping drive the profession forward.

In addition, CPAClub Senior Vice President Ellen Sulistio was recently recognized as a 2026 20 Under 40 Accounting Influencer by CPA Practice Advisor and also received her second consecutive nomination for CalCPA's Women to Watch Award, further reinforcing CPAClub’s growing leadership presence within the profession.

“These recognitions reflect exactly what CPAClub was built to support,” said Chris Vanover, founder and president of CPAClub. “Connor and Ellen represent a generation of leaders who care deeply about the future of the profession and are willing to challenge traditional models to improve it. What makes these awards especially meaningful is that they recognize people who are not just succeeding individually, but actively working to improve the profession around them.”

Connor Crow Earns Top Honor at Caseware’s Inaugural 30 Under 30 Awards

The Caseware 30 Under 30 Awards were designed to recognize professionals who are actively shaping the future of the profession through leadership, innovation, and impact beyond their formal roles. Out of thirty professionals recognized at the CwX North America event, Crow received the top distinction and will also receive dedicated mentoring time with Barry Melancon, former President and CEO of the AICPA and current CEO of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

Since joining CPAClub in August 2023 from KPMG, Crow has played a central role in some of the company’s most significant initiatives. His work has included guiding dozens of firms through SQMS and QC 1000 implementation efforts using the Caseware SQM platform, while also contributing at the intersection of technology, operations, and performance within CPAClub.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Caseware,” Crow said. “I care deeply about helping firms navigate change and improving what the future of this profession can look like. I’m grateful to CPAClub, the firms we support, and our team for the opportunity to contribute.”

Ellen Sulistio Recognized for Leadership and Innovation

Promoted to Senior Vice President in April 2026, Ellen Sulistio was also recognized as a 2026 20 Under 40 Accounting Influencer by CPA Practice Advisor and received her second consecutive nomination for CalCPA’s Women to Watch Award, further reflecting her growing impact on the profession and the accounting community.

Sulistio has played a key role in helping CPAClub expand its advisory, quality management, and training initiatives, while also helping lead internal operational and technology modernization efforts across the organization. She has also been instrumental in helping launch CPA Tech Inc. ("CPATech"), an affiliated technology company and platform expected to include a suite of modern applications focused on learning, career growth, and the future of the accounting profession, with its first release expected this summer.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to help shape new ideas and experiences that support accountants in a more modern and engaging way,” Sulistio said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to continue helping professionals feel connected, supported, and inspired throughout their careers.”

Recognition Reflects CPAClub’s Broader Mission

The recognitions come during a period of continued growth for CPAClub, which has become increasingly known for helping firms navigate technical accounting and assurance, quality management, regulatory and risk matters, peer review, and modernization through technology optimization.

CPAClub congratulates all 2026 Caseware 30 Under 30 honorees, the CPA Practice Advisor 20 Under 40 class, and the CalCPA Women to Watch nominees for their contributions to the accounting profession.

Media Contact

Chris Vanover

President

chris@cpaclub.cpa

833-428-8262

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