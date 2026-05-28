AVAV INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that AeroVironment, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until July 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. Captioned Norrell v. AeroVironment, Inc., No. 26-cv-01429 (E.D. Va.), the AeroVironment class action lawsuit charges AeroVironment and certain of AeroVironment’s top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the AeroVironment class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-aerovironment-class-action-lawsuit-avav.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: AeroVironment designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. The AeroVironment class action lawsuit alleges on May 1, 2025, AeroVironment announced it had completed the acquisition of BlueHalo, LLC, which had previously been awarded a contract to support the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (“SCAR”) program. The SCAR program represents the U.S. Space Force’s efforts to modernize antennas used by the Satellite Control Network (“SCN”), which is comprised of 19 fixed antennas across the world and executes tasks such as tracking satellites, transmitting signals, and conducting telemetry, or accessing data from satellites to assess their status and health, according to the complaint.

The AeroVironment class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AeroVironment understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the SCAR program and the U.S. Space Force’s ongoing efforts to modernize the SCN; and (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated AeroVironment’s business and financial prospects.

The AeroVironment class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 20, 2026, AeroVironment announced that the U.S. government had issued a stop work order on AeroVironment’s agreement to deliver BADGER systems to the SCAR program. In the same announcement, AeroVironment allegedly stated that the stop work order “allows for the parties to negotiate an amended agreement for the future of the SCAR program” and that “[t]he Company expects to continue to deliver capabilities and products for the SCAR program.” On this news, the price of AeroVironment stock fell nearly 16%, according to the complaint.

Then, on March 2, 2026, SpaceNews allegedly reported that the U.S. Space Force was reopening the SCAR program and “reassessing how to move forward.” Space News quoted Colonel Owen Stevens, director of contracting at the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, which supervised SCAR, as stating: “We have been in conversations with the SAE [senior acquisition executive] for a little while now, and we are going to move into a new acquisition strategy for SCAR,” the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of AeroVironment stock fell more than 17%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on March 10, 2026, the complaint alleges that AeroVironment announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other items, AeroVironment allegedly reported a third-quarter operating loss of $179.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the same period in fiscal year 2025. These financial results reflected the impact of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in AeroVironment’s space division after the stop work order on AeroVironment’s BADGER systems built for the SCAR program, according to the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. AeroVironment also allegedly reported that the U.S. Space Force had terminated AeroVironment’s contract concerning the SCAR program, and as a result, it would have to “recompete” for the SCAR program. On this news, the price of AeroVironment stock fell more than 6%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired AeroVironment securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the AeroVironment class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com