LGI Homes Introduces the Novo Collection at Hallimore Ranch, a Master-Planned Community in Rosenberg, Texas

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the launch of its Novo Collection at Hallimore Ranch, a master-planned community in Rosenberg, Texas. Sales will officially commence on May 30, 2025, marking the Grand Opening of this exciting new collection by LGI Homes.

The Novo Collection at Hallimore Ranch will debut a bold new look for LGI Homes in the Houston market with four new floor plans. These homes showcase eye-catching, modern exteriors that blend sleek stucco with classic brick material, creating a beautiful design that feels both fresh and timeless.

"We’re excited to open our new section and officially reveal our new Novo product line to the public," stated Zach Walden, Vice President of Operations. "Our new homes by LGI Homes offer affordability with a modern look, spacious layouts, and large back yards designed for everyday living. We can’t wait to share this exciting new chapter with the community!"

Floor plans will include LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package, which feature a wide range of upgrades and modern details all included at no extra cost to the customer, delivering exceptional value, style, and convenience in every home.

Chef-ready kitchens – Designed to impress with a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool ® appliances, durable granite countertops, 36” upper wood cabinetry with crown molding, and brushed nickel hardware

– Designed to impress with a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, durable granite countertops, 36” upper wood cabinetry with crown molding, and brushed nickel hardware Premium finishes throughout – Featuring MOEN ® faucets with Power Clean™ technology and thoughtfully selected modern details

– Featuring MOEN faucets with Power Clean™ technology and thoughtfully selected modern details Durable, stylish flooring – Beautiful laminated wood flooring by Mohawk with waterproof WetProtect ® and EasyClean™ technology for effortless maintenance

– Beautiful laminated wood flooring by Mohawk with waterproof WetProtect and EasyClean™ technology for effortless maintenance Energy-efficient features – Double-pane, Low-E vinyl windows help enhance comfort and efficiency year-round

– Double-pane, Low-E vinyl windows help enhance comfort and efficiency year-round Smart home conveniences – Includes Honeywell VisionPro™ Wi-Fi thermostats and LiftMaster ® garage door openers for everyday ease

– Includes Honeywell VisionPro™ Wi-Fi thermostats and LiftMaster garage door openers for everyday ease Built-in organization – Engineered wood shelving provides practical and polished storage solutions

– Engineered wood shelving provides practical and polished storage solutions Designer lighting package – Elegant Seagull interior and exterior lighting adds the perfect finishing touch to every home





Offering flexibility and style, the lineup of floor plans include:

Bridgeland – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,366 sq ft. Seamless layout effortlessly connects the chef-inspired kitchen, dining area, and spacious family room

– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,366 sq ft. Montgomery – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,579 sq ft. Offers a private dining room and expansive counterspace in the kitchen

– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,579 sq ft. Ranch – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,658 sq ft. Features an open-concept layout and an additional flex room

– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,658 sq ft. Chatuge – 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,975 sq ft. Two-story plan with a spacious foyer and exceptional luxury master retreat





– 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,975 sq ft.

About Hallimore Ranch

Situated just off US-59, Hallimore Ranch is located minutes from Brazos Town Center and Sugar Land. The community is also zoned to the highly regarded Lamar CISD, adding to its appeal for families. Beyond its beautifully designed homes, the community is planned with lifestyle in mind, featuring future amenities that encourage outdoor activity and neighborly connection. Homeowners will enjoy a 3.4-acre park with walking trails, a playground for active play, and a splash pad for cooling off during warm Texas days. With more than $5 million invested in these amenities, completion is expected later in 2026, further enhancing the community experience.

The Novo Collection by LGI will start from the $280s. A Grand Opening event will take place on May 30, 2025, with one-day-only savings and incentives. For more information, or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers can call (844) 656-1585 ext 788 or visit LGIHomes.com/HallimoreRanchLGI.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f9657d4-4d81-42f7-9d8b-b2a6fd1ed440