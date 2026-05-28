Osisko Metals Announces Results of Voting at 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Welcomes Keith McKay to the Board

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSX:OM "Osisko" or the "Corporation") announces the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 475,369,374 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 64.4% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration; and (ii) all of the management nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed (details in table below).

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name

Voted For Voted Withhold (#) (%) (#) (%) Robert Wares 449,061,786 97.85% 9,874,679 2.15% John Burzynski 456,452,219 99.46% 2,484,246 0.54% Amy Satov 450,228,487 98.10% 8,707,978 1.90% Cathy Singer 441,426,803 96.18% 17,509,662 3.82% Donald Siemens 456,315,031 99.43% 2,621,434 0.57% Peter Wright 458,787,945 99.97% 148,520 0.03% Patrick F.N. Anderson 452,365,668 98.57% 6,570,797 1.43% Tara Christie 458,241,563 99.85% 694,902 0.15% Victoria Vargas 458,762,250 99.96% 174,215 0.04% Keith McKay 458,760,732 99.96% 175,733 0.04%



Election of Keith McKay as a director

Osisko is pleased to have Mr. Keith McKay join its board of directors, following his election by shareholders of the Corporation.

Mr. McKay is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Dalradian Resources Inc., a position he has held since June 2010. He brings over 30 years of financial management and risk assessment experience and has previously served as a corporate director and audit committee chair. In addition, Mr. McKay has an abundance of knowledge in a variety of other financial roles across the mining, engineering, and banking industries. Mr. McKay obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation at Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP).

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko's issuer profile.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.83 Bt averaging 0.32% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 239 Mt averaging 0.46% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' April 14, 2026 news release entitled 'Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper'. Gaspé Copper hosts one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled 'Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq'. The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, NWT, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometres of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Don Njegovan, President

Email: dnjegovan@osiskometals.com

Phone: (416) 500-4129