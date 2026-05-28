AECOM INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AECOM on Behalf of AECOM Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In AECOM (ACM) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in AECOM and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AECOM (“AECOM” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ACM) on behalf of AECOM stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AECOM has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On May 11, 2026, AECOM reported its second quarter fiscal 2026 results. The Company reported operating cash flow of approximately $4 million, down 98% year over year, and negative free cash flow of approximately $27 million. AECOM stated that underlying cash flow in the quarter was consistent with expectations, but was offset by delayed payment timing in the Middle East business and longer-than-anticipated claim resolution on certain projects. The Company also stated that collections in the Middle East had already recovered in the fiscal third quarter and reaffirmed its full-year free cash flow guidance.





On May 12, 2026, AECOM filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which disclosed that significant claims recorded in contract assets and other non-current assets were approximately $680 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with approximately $400 million as of September 30, 2025. On the earnings call, management stated that the relevant claims related to two projects bid in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, and acknowledged that the claim-resolution process had taken longer than expected. On this news, the price of AECOM shares declined by $9.55 per share, or approximately 12%, from $79.50 per share on May 11, 2026 to close at $69.95 on May 12, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AECOM shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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