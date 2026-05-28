INTUIT STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Intuit Inc. on Behalf of Intuit Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Intuit (INTU) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Intuit and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Intuit Inc. (“Intuit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:INTU) on behalf of Intuit stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Intuit has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 20, 2026, Intuit released its fiscal Q3 2026 financial results, which included its 2026 tax season revenue. Intuit stated that it "did not have the overall tax season we expected" and that it "faced pressure among the most price-sensitive DIY filers." Intuit stated that "[w]e [lost] on price," and revealed that the company needed to evolve its business model by delivering the right lineup and price points to meet simple filers' needs at the low end. Intuit also announced that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total IRS filers were expected to decline by approximately 30 basis points, representing the "most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season."



This news caused the price of Intuit stock to decline $76.86 per share, or 20%, from a closing price of $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026, to $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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