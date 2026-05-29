WIX INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Wix.com Ltd.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Wix.com Ltd. (“Wix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WIX) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On May 13, 2026, Wix released its first quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported earnings and revenue below consensus expectations, and a sharp decline in operating margins which it largely attributed to softness in its professional developer business. Specifically, Wix acknowledged that its professional developer customers were using competing AI tools, its new Wix Harmony platform had “holes” and “missing capabilities,” there had been delays in delivering product updates and innovation to professional developer customers, and as a result, the Company had fallen behind “the workflow and the needs” of professional developers. On this news, the price of Wix shares declined by $20.56 per share, or approximately 27%, from $75.88 per share on May 12, 2026 to close at $55.32 on May 13, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wix securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com