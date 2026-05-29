ERMI, LLC Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving ERMI, LLC. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On or about July 25, 2025, ERMI, LLC (“ERMI”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, ERMI determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files between February 15, 2025 through August 14, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and removed files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Credit card and/or debit card information

Driver’s license numbers

Medical information

Health insurance information





If you received notice of the ERMI data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to seek compensation on behalf of individuals impacted by the ERMI, LLC data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may now be in the hands of cybercriminals who can post the data on the dark web or exploit it to commit identity theft and fraud.

To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

abm@murphylegalfirm.com