SOLV Energy Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLV Energy, Inc. (“SOLV” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MWH), a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, today announced the pricing of an upsized public offering of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $36.00 per share. The offering consists of 15,000,000 shares of Class A common stock of the Company, including 7,698,410 shares being offered by affiliates of American Securities LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”) and 7,301,590 shares being offered by the Company. In addition, the Selling Stockholders and the Company have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,154,760 shares and 1,095,240 shares, respectively, of Class A common stock of the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to purchase limited liability company interests in SOLV Energy Holdings LLC from the existing holders thereof, including affiliates of American Securities LLC, certain of our directors and, indirectly, our executive officers. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholders.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, TD Cowen, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, CIBC Capital Markets and Roth Capital Partners are acting as bookrunners for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, or by telephone at +1 (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 28, 2026. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About SOLV

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing over 21 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 155 operating power plants, representing nearly 22 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the statements made herein. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to any historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “outlook,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “plan,” “seek,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “should,” “can,” “can have,” “likely,” the negatives thereof and other similar expressions. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed herein, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and our other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.solvenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: a wide range of factors, many that are beyond our control, can impact the timing, performance or profitability of our projects, any of which can result in additional costs to us, reductions or delays in revenues, the payment of liquidated damages by us or project termination; our results of operations, financial condition and other financial and operational disclosures are based upon estimates and assumptions that may differ from actual results or future outcomes; changes in estimates related to revenues and costs associated with our contracts with customers could result in a reduction or elimination of revenues, a reduction of profits or the recognition of losses; backlog may not be realized or may not result in profits and may not accurately represent future revenue; the imposition of additional duties and tariffs and other trade barriers and retaliatory countermeasures implemented by the U.S. and other governments; our results of operations may vary significantly from quarter to quarter; the reduction, elimination or expiration of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy and battery storage specifically; limitations on the availability or an increase in the price of materials, equipment and subcontractors that we and our customers depend on to complete and maintain projects; our business is labor-intensive, and we may be unable to attract and retain qualified employees or we may incur significant costs in the event we are unable to efficiently manage our workforce or the cost of labor increases; the loss, or reduction in business from, certain significant customers; many of our contracts may be canceled or suspended on short notice or may not be renewed upon completion or expiration, and we may be unsuccessful in replacing our contracts; we may fail to adequately recover on contract modifications against project owners for payment or performance; the nature of our business exposes us to potential liability for warranty, engineering and other related claims; during the ordinary course of our business, we are subject to lawsuits, claims and other legal proceedings, as well as bonding claims and related reimbursement requirements; we can incur liabilities or suffer negative financial or reputational impacts relating to health and safety matters; disruptions to our information technology systems or our failure to adequately protect critical data, sensitive information and technology systems; we have identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and if our remediation of the material weaknesses is not effective, or if we otherwise fail to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future, we may not be able to accurately or timely report our financial condition or results of operations; any deterioration in the quality or reputation of our brands, which can be exacerbated by the effect of social media or significant media coverage; the loss of, or our inability to attract or keep, key personnel could disrupt our business; our inability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy; we may be unable to compete for projects if we are not able to obtain surety bonds, letters of credit or bank guarantees; we are generally paid in arrears for our services and may enter into other arrangements with certain of our customers, which could subject us to potential credit or investment risk and the risk of client defaults; insurance and claims expenses, as well as the unavailability or cancellation of third-party insurance coverage; our business and results of operations are subject to physical risks including those associated with climate change; our business is subject to operational hazards, including, among others, damage from severe weather conditions and electrical hazards, that can result in significant liabilities, and we may not be insured against all potential liabilities; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from various stakeholders with respect to corporate sustainability practices may impose additional costs on us or expose us to reputational or other risks; our unionized workforce and related obligations; our inability to maintain, protect or enforce our rights in intellectual property; we may be subject to intellectual property rights claims by third parties, which are extremely costly to defend, could require us to pay significant damages and could limit our ability to use certain technologies; we use artificial intelligence technologies in our business, and the deployment, use, and maintenance of these technologies involve significant technological and legal risks; negative macroeconomic conditions and industry-specific market conditions; fluctuations in economic, political, financial, industry and market conditions on a regional, national or global basis, including as a result of, among other things, inflationary pressure that impacts our costs associated with labor, equipment and materials, increased interest rates, default or threat of default by the U.S. federal government with respect to its debt obligations, U.S. government shutdowns, natural disasters and other emergencies (e.g., wildfires, weather-related events or pandemics), deterioration of global or specific trade relationships, or acts of war, including but not limited to conflicts in the Middle East, geopolitical conflicts and political unrest; projects in our industry can have long sales cycles requiring significant upfront investment of resources; our revenues and profitability can be negatively impacted if our customers encounter financial difficulties or file for bankruptcy or disputes arise with our customers; the highly competitive nature of our business; technological advancements in other forms of power generation could negatively affect our business; regulatory requirements applicable to our industry and changes in current and potential legislative and regulatory initiatives may adversely affect demand for our services; the unavailability, reduction or elimination of government and economic incentives; we are subject to complex federal, state and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations that could adversely affect the cost, manner or feasibility of conducting our operations or expose us to significant liabilities; we are subject to various specific regulatory regimes and requirements that could result in significant compliance costs and liabilities; any actual or perceived failure to comply with new or existing laws, regulations or other requirements relating to the privacy, security and processing of personal information; changes in tax laws or our tax estimates or positions; failure to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery and/or international trade laws; violations of export control and/or economic sanctions laws and regulations to which we are subject and changes to U.S. foreign trade policy; immigration laws, including our inability to verify employment eligibility; our variable rate indebtedness subjects us to interest rate risk, which could cause our debt service obligations to increase significantly; our failure to comply with the covenants contained in the credit agreement could result in an event of default that could cause repayment of our debt to be accelerated; we may incur substantial additional indebtedness in the future and may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service such indebtedness, and may be forced to take other actions to satisfy our obligations under such indebtedness, which may not be successful; and the expenses that are required in order to operate as a public company could be material. For additional discussion of factors that could impact our operational and financial results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.solvenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual financial condition, results of operations, future performance and business may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Solebury Strategic Communications / Anthony Rozmus

InvestorRelations@solvenergy.com

Media Contact:

Ashley McCarthy

media@solvenergy.com