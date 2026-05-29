Shrey Parikh is 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion, sets spell-off record

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shrey Parikh (Shray Puh-reek), a 14-year-old speller from Rancho Cucamonga, California, is the champion of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the competition in a thrilling spell-off.

Parikh correctly spelled 32 out of 35 words attempted in 90 seconds to win the title and beat the previous spell-off record set in 2024 by Bruhat Soma, who spelled 29 out of 30 words correctly. Parikh defeated Ishaan Gupta of Jersey City, New Jersey, in the spell-off. Gupta correctly spelled 25 of 29 words.

Parikh’s championship word was “bromocriptine,” which is defined as “a polypeptide alkaloid that is a derivative of ergot and mimics the activity of dopamine.”

The two final spellers each had 90 seconds to spell as many words as they could from a predetermined list while the other speller was sequestered.

“It was thrilling to watch Shrey and Ishaan, round by round, take on the dictionary,” said Corrie Loeffler, executive director of the Bee. “The spell-off reflects the extraordinary caliber of the students on stage. Tonight’s spell-off showcased some of the very best of what the Bee represents: poise under pressure, a mind-boggling command of language and a celebration of excellence.”

Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), presented Parikh with the Scripps Cup championship trophy.

“Shrey demonstrated remarkable poise, focus and skill under pressure in one of the most competitive arenas, and his performance is an incredible testament to the preparation and resilience it took to get here,” Symson said. “As we celebrate all of this year’s spellers in the Bee’s beautiful new home at DAR Constitution Hall, tonight is a reminder of why this tradition endures: it connects us to the power of language, the joy of learning and the limitless potential of young minds when they set out to achieve something extraordinary.”

Watch the winning moment.

This was Parikh’s third time participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He tied for third place in 2024 and tied for 89th place in 2022.

Parikh, an eighth grader at Day Creek Intermediate School, was sponsored by San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools.

The champion receives:

From Scripps: a $50,000 cash prize, commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee;

From Merriam-Webster: a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from the Bee’s dictionary partner;

From Encyclopædia Britannica: $400 of reference works, including a 1768 Encyclopædia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium;

From Universal Orlando Resort: A five-day, four-night vacation package for the champion and their family (up to four guests), including airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation and Park-to-Park tickets to all Universal Orlando theme parks;

From Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: Two-day admission for up to four people, two-night hotel stay, astronaut meet and greet and $350 in merchandise;

From Delta Air Lines: $1,000 in flight credits;

From Scholastic: $1,000 Scholastic Dollars to be donated to the school of the champion’s choice in their honor;

From News-O-Matic: A five-year subscription to News-O-Matic’s K-8 news platform awarded to the champion’s school.





Gupta, representing Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, placed second in the competition and will receive $25,000.

Sarv Dharavane of Dunwoody, Georgia, representing Georgia Association of Educators, placed third in the competition for the second year in a row and will receive $15,000.

The 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee took place at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Competition began Tuesday with 247 spellers. Round-by-round results are available at spellingbee.com.

Photos from the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee are available on the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s official Flickr page at flickr.com/scrippsbee/.

Watch highlights from the 2026 competition on the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s YouTube channel.

Media contact: Molly Miossi, 513-259-0731, Molly.Miossi@scripps.com

About the Scripps National Spelling Bee:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).



About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Its Scripps Sports division serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b96f3229-b932-4c2e-9e1e-8dac851ff1ba