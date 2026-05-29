Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV releases notice for the 2025 annual general shareholders’ meeting and an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 30 June 2026

29 May 2026 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today issued the notice for the 2025 annual general shareholders’ meeting and an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held consecutively on 30 June 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

The annual general shareholders’ meeting and extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting will be held physically with no virtual option available. The practical modalities of the meetings are set out in the notice to the meetings which has been published on the Company's website ( https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings ).

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions and explanatory note can be found on the aforementioned Nyrstar NV website.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

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