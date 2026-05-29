Interim Report January - March 2026

First Quarter 2026 (compared to first quarter 2025)

Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 6.9 (6.5). This is split by line of business as follows: Retail – Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 3.4 (2.9), an increase of 17%. Enterprise – Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 3.4 (3.5), a decrease of 2%.

Gross margin for the quarter increased to 75% (69%)

Cost base reduction in headcount from 44 to 31 full time equivalent employees through the adoption of AI tools and workflows

Operating loss amounted to MSEK -9 (-13)

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK -0.01 (-0.02)

In March 2026, Anoto Group AB closed a secured convertible loan transaction providing for up to USD 1.49 million in new capital, with USD 0.9 million disbursed at closing and capacity for further subscriptions over the following two months. The USD 2.4 million convertible loan announced in October 2025 was set off into the new agreement, and directors and employees were able to participate through the set-off of accrued remuneration. The loan carries 8% annual interest, matures on 1 October 2027, and is convertible at SEK 0.06 per share, with mandatory conversion upon a qualified equity financing of at least USD 3 million at a subscription price of at least SEK 0.12. It is secured by a first-ranking floating charge over designated group assets.

In March 2026, the Board appointed Jonathan Faiman as CEO with immediate effect, succeeding Interim CEO Mats Karlsson. Jonathan previously led the operating team that successfully built Anoto's "inq" brand and product portfolio.

The report for January – March 2026 is available in its entirety at the following address: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/

“Anoto is still in a transition phase. The company has made significant progress in rebuilding its product foundation, but the next stage is execution: customers, deployments, revenue and operating leverage. That is where management’s attention is now focused.”

Jonathan Faiman (CEO)

For further information contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 29 May 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include inq and Livescribe retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto’s smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.

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