Unaudited interim results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026

Serabi Gold plc (“Serabi” or the “Company”) (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to release its unaudited results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026 (all financial amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated).

HIGHLIGHTS

Gold production for Q1-2026 of 12,043 ounces (Q1-2025: 10,013 ounces).

Gold sold for Q1-2026 of 10,323 ounces (Q1-2025: 9,699 ounces).

Cash held at 31 March 2026 of $64.4 million (31 December 2025: $49.2 million). Company now debt free; repaid $5.3 million to Banco Santander in Brazil during the quarter.

EBITDA for the three-month period of $29.2 million (Q1-2025: $12.4 million).

Post-tax profit for the three-month period of $21.0 million (Q1-2025: $8.8 million).

Profit per share of 27.72 cents (Q1-2025: 11.58 cents).

Net cash inflow from operations for the three-month period (after mine development expenditure of $2.2 million and pre operating costs of $0.9 million) of $24.2 million (Q1-2025: $7.1 million inflow after mine development expenditure of $1.6 million and pre operating costs of $1.5 million).

Average gold price of $4,926 per ounce received on gold sales during the three-month period (Q1-2025: $2,908).

Cash Cost for the quarter of $1,863 per ounce (Q4-2025: $1,799 per ounce).

All-In Sustaining Cost for the three-month period to March 2026 of $2,293 per ounce (Q4-2025: $1,818 per ounce).





The full interim statements together with commentary can be accessed on the Company’s website using the following LINK.

Colm Howlin, CFO, Commented

“The first quarter of 2026 marked a strong start to the year, building on the positive momentum in 2025. Gold production for the quarter totalled 12,043 ounces, representing a 20% increase on Q1-2025, driven by higher feed grades at both Palito and Coringa, as well as the commencement of production from the Meio zone at the Coringa Mine. Cash cost and AISC are incrementally higher than Q4-2025, largely driven by the ramp up at Coringa. With the Meio zone now at commercial production, costs associated with mining the Meio zone are now included in cash cost and AISC.

The strong operational performance delivered cash generation of $15.2 million in the quarter, increasing the Group’s cash position to $64.4 million on 31 March 2026, up from $49.2 million at 31 December 2025. The average realised gold price for the quarter was $4,926 per ounce, compared to $2,908 per ounce for the first quarter of 2025.

The exploration results from 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 have consistently demonstrated strong mineralisation continuity and highlight the significant upside potential across our licence areas. We look forward to providing further exploration updates in the coming weeks.”

Overview of the financial results

Reported revenues and costs reflect the ounces sold in each period and as a result total revenues and costs for the three-month period are higher than the corresponding period in 2025. In Q1-2026, the Group reported revenue and operating costs related to the sale of 10,323 ounces in the period (12,043 ounces produced). This compares to sales reported of 9,699 ounces in Q1-2025 (10,013 ounces produced).

The Company continued to benefit from a strong gold price throughout the first quarter of 2026, with the most material uplift occurring in March, with the USD gold price rising to $5,095 and averaging $4,926 for the quarter, compared to a current spot price of approximately $4,571 per ounce. This contributed to a Q1 average gold price in Brazilian Real of BRL25,881. In Q1-2026, the average USD gold price increased by 69% in comparison to Q1-2025 ($4,926 in Q1-2026 vs $2,908 in Q1-2025).

BRL strengthened during Q1-2026, with the USD:BRL rate moving from 5.5 at 31 December 2025 to 5.25 at 31 March 2026. This strengthening limited the extent to which the stronger USD gold price translated into local currency margins.

The Group delivered a strong start to 2026 with an 20% increase in production year-on-year, driven by significant grade improvements at Coringa (+39%). The classification plant at Coringa contributed meaningfully to the grade uplift, while development at the Meio and Galena veins continued during the first quarter of 2026.

Cash balances at the end of March 2026 were $64.4 million, in comparison to the cash balances at the end of December 2025 of $49.2 million. On 16 January 2026 the Company fully repaid its $5.3 million unsecured loan arrangement with Santander Bank in Brazil which carried an interest coupon of 6.16 per cent. The company did not engage in any new loans during the year of 2026.

Key Financial Information

SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATISTICS FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2026 3 months to

31 March 2026

$’000

(unaudited) 3 months to

31 March 2025

$’000

(unaudited) Revenue 50,571 27,593 Cost of sales (18,331) (13,138) Gross operating profit 32,240 14,455 Administration and share based payments (3,000) (2,006) EBITDA 29,240 12,449 Depreciation and amortisation charges (2,143) (1,835) Operating profit before finance and tax 27,097 10,614 Profit after tax 20,993 8,769 Earnings per ordinary share (basic) 27.72c 11.58c Average gold price received ($/oz) $4,926 $2,908





As at

31 March

2026

$’000

(unaudited) As at

31 December 2025

$’000

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents 64,472 49,223 Net funds (after finance debt obligations) 61,753 42,083 Net assets 198,241 169,721





Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) 3 months to

31 March

2026 3 months to

31 March

2025 12 months to 31 December 2025 Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes (ounces) 12,043 10,013 44,168 Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce) $1,863 $1,269 $ 1,437 Total AISC of production (per ounce) $2,293 $1,636 $ 1,816

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Andrew Khov, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development.

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

Michael Hodgson t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive m +44 (0)7799 473621

Colm Howlin

Chief Financial Officer m +353 89 6078171

Andrew Khov m +1 647 885 4874

Vice President, Investor Relations &

Business Development

e contact@serabigold.com

www.serabigold.com

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

PEEL HUNT LLP

Joint UK Broker

Ross Allister / Georgia Langoulant t +44 (0)20 7418 9000

TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP

Joint UK Broker

Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868

CAMARCO

Financial PR

Georgia Edmonds / Fergus Young t +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 35 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Notice

Beaumont Cornish Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as nominated adviser to the Company in relation to the matters referred herein. Beaumont Cornish Limited is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement and is not advising any other person and accordingly will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Beaumont Cornish Limited, or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on X @Serabi_Gold

The following information, comprising, the Income Statement, the Group Balance Sheet, Group Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity, and Group Cash Flow, is extracted from the unaudited interim financial statements for the three months to 31 March 2026.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2026.

For the three months ended

31 March 2026 2025 (expressed in US$’000) Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue (from continuing operations) 50,571 27,593 Cost of sales (18,331) (13,138) Depreciation and amortisation charges (2,143) (1,835) Total cost of sales (20,474) (14,973) Gross profit 30,097 12,620 Administration expenses (2,935) (1,978) Share-based payments (85) (68) Gain on disposal of fixed assets 20 40 Operating profit 27,097 10,614 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain 74 70 Finance expense 2 (58) (111) Finance income 2 325 206 Profit before taxation 27,438 10,779 Income and other taxes 3 (6,445) (2,010) Profit after taxation(1) 20,993 8,769 Other comprehensive income (net of tax) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations



7,408

6,990 Total comprehensive profit for the period(1) 28,401 15,759 Profit per ordinary share (basic) 4 27.72c 11.58c Profit per ordinary share (diluted) 4 27.72c 11.58c

(1) The Group has no non-controlling interest and all profits are attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company

Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2026

(expressed in US$’000)



As at

31 March 2026 (unaudited)



As at

31 March 2025 (unaudited) As at

31 December 2025

(audited) Non-current assets Deferred exploration costs 33,276 21,711 29,219 Property, plant and equipment 80,427 60,651 74,041 Right of use assets 6,028 4,958 5,820 Taxes receivable 10,873 5,396 9,080 Deferred taxation 1,364 2,533 1,250 Total non-current assets 131,968 95,249 119,410 Current assets Inventories 22,068 15,649 16,182 Trade and other receivables 5,129 2,842 11,288 Prepayments and accrued income 4,216 3,553 3,262 Cash and cash equivalents 64,438 26,505 49,223 Total current assets 95,851 48,549 79,955 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 20,713 12,773 16,492 Interest bearing liabilities 1,007 5,336 6,002 Accruals 991 462 940 Total current liabilities 22,711 18,571 23,434 Net current assets 73,140 29,978 56,521 Total assets less current liabilities 205,108 125,227 175,931 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,667 1,930 2,698 Provisions 2,522 3,038 2,374 Interest bearing liabilities 1,712 250 1,138 Total non-current liabilities 6,901 5,218 6,210 Net assets 198,207 120,009 169,721 Equity Share capital 11,214 11,214 11,214 Share premium reserve 36,158 36,158 36,158 Option reserve 622 289 537 Other reserves 24,053 20,110 23,742 Translation reserve (59,751) (71,470) (67,159) Retained surplus 185,911 123,708 165,229 Equity shareholders’ funds 198,207 120,009 169,721

The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 will be filed with the Registrar of Companies before 30 June 2026. The auditor’s report on these accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2026

(expressed in US$’000) (unaudited) Share

capital Share

premium Share option reserve Other reserves (1) Translation reserve Retained Earnings Total equity Equity shareholders’ funds at 31 December 2024 11,214 36,158 221 19,487 (78,460) 115,562 104,182 Foreign currency adjustments — — — — 6,990 — 6,990 Profit for the period — — — — — 8,769 8,769 Total comprehensive income for the period — — — — 6,990 8,769 15,759 Transfer to taxation reserve — — — 623 — (623) — Share option expense — — 68 — — — 68 Equity shareholders’ funds at 31 March

2025 11,214 36,158 289 20,110 (71,470) 123,708 120,009 Foreign currency adjustments — — — — 4,311 — 4,311 Profit for the period — — — — — 45,138 45,138 Total comprehensive income for the period — — — — 4,311 45,138 49,449 Transfer to taxation reserve — — — 3,632 — (3,632) — Share based incentives lapsed in period — — (67) — — 15 (52) Share based incentive expense — — 315 — — — 315 Equity shareholders’ funds at 31 December

2025 11,214 36,158 537 23,742 (67,159) 165,229 169,721 Foreign currency adjustments — — — — 7,408 — 7,408 Profit for the period — — — — — 20,993 20,993 Total comprehensive income for the period — — — — 7,408 20,993 28,401 Transfer to taxation reserve — — — 311 — (311) — Share option expense — — 85 — — — 85 Equity shareholders’ funds at 31 March

2026 11,214 36,158 622 24,053 (59,751) 185,911 198,207

(1) (1) Other reserves comprise a merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$23,691,102 (31 December 2025: merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$23,381,928).





Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2026

For the three months

ended

31 March 2026 2025 (expressed in US$’000) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Post tax profit for period 20,993 8,769 Depreciation – plant, equipment and mining properties 2,143 1,835 Net financial (income)/expense (341) (165) (Gain)/loss on asset disposals (20) (40) Provision for taxation 6,445 2,010 Share-based payments 85 68 Taxation paid (2,600) (1,932) Interest paid (340) (381) Foreign exchange loss 130 184 Changes in working capital Increase in inventories (5,436) (1,908) (Increase)/decrease in receivables, prepayments and accrued income 5,205 (1,071) Decrease in payables, accruals and provisions 970 2,852 Net cash inflow from operations 27,234 10,221 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and assets in construction (2,292) (1,601) Mine development expenditure (2,153) (1,626) Pre-operational project expenditure (914) (1,536) Geological exploration expenditure (2,564) (1,526) Proceeds from sale of assets 38 50 Interest received 325 206 Net cash outflow on investing activities (7,560) (6,033) Financing activities Receipt of short-term loan — 5,000 Repayment of short-term loan (5,000) (5,154) Payment of finance lease liabilities (54) (142) Net cash outflow from financing activities (5,054) (296) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,620 3,892 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,223 22,183 Exchange difference on cash 595 430 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 64,438 26,505



Notes

Basis of preparation





These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three-month period ended 31 March 2025 and, where applicable, the audited twelve-month period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025. These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2025 annual report.

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2026.

Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations effective in 2026

The Group has not adopted any standards or amendments in advance of their effective date. The following new amendment has been issued by the IASB and is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026:

Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments – Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9 1 January 2026 Contracts Referencing Nature-dependent Electricity – Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9 1 January 2026 Annual Improvements to IFRS Accounting Standards – Volume 11 1 January 2026

No other standards or amendments are expected to be effective in 2026.

Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the current period and have not been early adopted. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Company’s current or future reporting periods.

These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

(i) Going concern





At 31 March 2026 the Group held cash of US$64.4 million which represents an increase of US$15.2 million compared to 31 December 2025.

On 16 January 2026, the Group repaid Banco Santander in Brazil US$5.3 million relating to the short-term working capital loan plus interest which the Group had previously entered on 22 January 2025. As a result, at the time of writing, the Group is debt free.

Management prepares, for Board review, regular updates of its operational plans and cash flow forecasts based on their best judgement of the expected operational performance of the Group and using economic assumptions that the Directors consider are reasonable in the current global economic climate. The current plans assume that during 2026 the Group will continue gold production from its Palito Complex operation as well as increase production from the Coringa mine and will be able to increase gold production to exceed the levels of 2025.

The Directors will limit the Group’s discretionary expenditures, when necessary, to manage the Group’s liquidity.

The Directors acknowledge that the Group remains subject to operational and economic risks and any unplanned interruption or reduction in gold production or unforeseen changes in economic assumptions may adversely affect the level of free cash flow that the Group can generate on a monthly basis. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that, after taking into account reasonably possible changes in trading performance, and the current macroeconomic situation, the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Financial Statements.

2. Finance expense and income

3 months ended

31 March 2026

(unaudited) 3 months ended

31 March 2025 (unaudited) US$’000 US$’000 Interest expense on unsecured loan — (79) Interest expense on finance leases (33) (14)



Interest expense on short term trade loan (25) (18)



Total finance expense (58) (111)



Interest income 325 206



Total finance income 325 206



Net finance (expense) 267 95





3. Taxation

The Group has recognised a deferred tax asset to the extent that the Group has reasonable certainty as to the level and timing of future profits that might be generated and against which the asset may be recovered. The deferred tax liability arising on unrealised exchange gains has been eliminated in the three-month period to 31 March 2026 reflecting the stronger Brazilian Real exchange rate at the end of the period and resulting in deferred tax income of US$31,310 (three months to 31 March 2025 – income of US$466,264).

The Group has also incurred a tax charge in Brazil for the three-month period of US$6,476,140 (three months to 31 March 2025 tax charge - US$2,476,015).

4. Earnings per Share

3 months ended 31 March 2026

(unaudited) 3 months ended 31 March 2025

(unaudited) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (US$’000) 20,993 8,769 Weighted average ordinary shares in issue (Thousands) 75,735 75,735 Basic profit per share (US cents) 27.72c 11.58c Diluted ordinary shares in issue (Thousands) (1) 75,735 75,735 Diluted profit per share (US cents) 27.72c 11.58c

(1) At 31 March 2026 there were 2,728,049 conditional share awards in issue (31 March 2025 – 3,357,649). These are subject to performance conditions which may or not be fulfilled in full or in part. These CSAs have not been included in the calculation of the diluted earnings per share.

5. Post balance sheet events

On 12 May 2026, the Board of Directors awarded in aggregate 458,114 Conditional Share Awards (“CSA’s”) to employees (including directors) of the Company.

.

Attachment