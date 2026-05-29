Laurent-Perrier: Financial Press Release - Annual results 2025-2026

Laurent-Perrier Group Tours-sur-Marne, 29 May 2026

Financial press release

Results for the financial year 2025-2026

Laurent-Perrier: Increase in annual results and

maintenance of a high level of profitability

The financial statements for the 2025-2026 financial year, ended 31 March 2026, were approved by the Management Board at its meeting held on 27 May 2026 and reviewed on the same day by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Mr Patrick THOMAS.

Key consolidated audited financial data :

In millions of euros

As at 31 March 2026 Financial year

2024-2025

(1 April 2024 -

31 March 2025) Financial year

2025-2026

(1 April 2025 -

31 March 2026) Change vs

FY N-1 Champagne sales 282.9 294.8 + 4.20% Group revenue 294.4 303.8 + 3.18% Operating profit 74.4 76.1 + 2.24% Operating margin % (*) 26.3% 25.8% - 0.5 pts Net profit attributable to the Group 47.4 49.5 + 4.52% Earnings per share (in Euros) €8.02 €8.45 + €0.43 Operating cash flow (**) - 11.2 24.5 + 35.7

* Margin calculated on champagne sales only

** Cash flow from operations - net investments

Commenting on the annual results, Mr Stéphane Dalyac, Chairman of the Management Board, stated:

“In a complex and volatile market environment, the Group recorded growth in both revenue and annual operating profit in 2025-2026, with operating profit reaching €76.1 million.

Supported by the strength of our fundamentals - namely the quality of our Champagnes, control over our distribution and the investments made to support our brands - we continue to demonstrate the resilience of our value-driven model, once again maintaining a high level of operating margin.

The Laurent-Perrier Group therefore remains firmly committed to its strategy, continuing to rely on the excellence of its Champagnes, the quality of its teams, the strength of its brands and the control of its distribution.”

Revenue trends:

During the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, the global champagne market recorded a decline in volumes of -1.6% compared with the previous financial year.

Against this backdrop, the Group achieved a +3.8% increase in sales volumes over the same period compared with the previous financial year.

Group revenue (champagne sales) for the financial year increased by +4.2% to reach €294.8 million at current exchange rates.

Profit trends:

During the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, the Group continued to invest in the long-term development of its brands. This investment in enhancing the value of sales enabled the Group to maintain a high level of operating margin rate of 25.8% at current exchange rates.

Net profit attributable to the Group amounted to €49.5 million at current exchange rates, representing 16.3% of the Group’s consolidated revenue.

Changes in operating cash flow and financial structure

Operating cash flow amounted to +€24.5 million for the 2025-2026 financial year, compared with -€11.2 million in the previous financial year. This increase of €35.7 million was mainly attributable to the strong level of business activity and the controlled management of inventories and receivables.

The consolidated balance sheet items as at 31 March 2026 once again demonstrate the strength of the Group’s financial structure. Equity attributable to the Group amounted to €668.8 million and net debt (*) stood at €207.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of €54.3 million. As a result, gearing remained at an excellent level of 0.31, compared with 0.35 as at 31 March 2025.

(*) Net debt: non-current financial liabilities and other non-current liabilities + current financial liabilities - cash and cash equivalents

Outlook:

At a time marked by major geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the Laurent-Perrier Group is continuing to implement its business plan with vigilance and confidence, while maintaining its value-driven strategy, built around four essential pillars:

A unique business dedicated to the creation of exceptional Champagnes,

A portfolio of renowned and complementary brands,

High-quality sourcing supported by a strong partnership policy,

And a well-controlled global distribution.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the rare family groups of champagne houses which is listed on the stock market, and which is exclusively dedicated to champagne, and focused on the high-end market. It has a large product portfolio renowned for its quality, based around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484



Bloomberg: LPE:FP



Reuters: LPER.PA Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Shares

It is included in the composition of the EnterNext© indices PEA-PME 150 and

Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS.











Nathalie DUBECQ

Laurent-Perrier Group

Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22































The audit procedures relating to the consolidated accounts for the 2025-2026 financial year have been carried out

by the statutory auditors (KPMG and PwC) and the audit report is being issued.

All the financial data will soon be published on the Laurent-Perrier Group's financial website:

https://www.finance-groupelp.com/





Appendices

Analysis of champagne revenue

Financial year 2025-2026

(1 April 2025 - 31 March 2026) Champagne revenue (€m) 294.8 Change in % vs. FY N-1 Total change + 4.2% o/w volume effect + 3.8% o/w price/mix effect + 1.4% o/w exchange rate effect 1.0%

Consolidated balance sheet items

Group - €m As at

31 March 2025 As at

31 March 2026 Equity attributable

to the Group 627.3 668.8 Net debt 220.2 207.9 Inventories and work-in-progress 679.3 701.2

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting: 16 July 2026 at 4:00 p.m. in Reims, Hôtel de la Paix, 9 rue Buirette

Half-year results for the 2026-2027 financial year: End of November 2026 (date to be confirmed)

Domaine Laurent-Perrier - 51150 Tours-sur-Marne – France

Tél : 33 (0) 3 26 58 91 22 – Fax : 33 (0) 3 26 58 77 29

Laurent-Perrier, S.A. A Directoire et Conseil de Surveillance au capital de 22 594 271,80 Euros

R.C.S. Reims b 335680096 - siret 335 680 096 00021 – APE 6420Z

Champagne Laurent-Perrier – Champagne Salon – Champagne Delamotte – Champagne de Castellane

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