World Vape Day: South Africa Is Getting Tobacco Policy Wrong

JOHANNESBURG, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow is World Vape Day 2026 . On May 31st, the WHO marks World No Tobacco Day by calling for tighter restrictions on vapes and nicotine pouches. South Africa's lawmakers appear to be listening to the wrong side of that debate.

This year's World Vape Day theme is One Switch – Everyone Wins. When a smoker switches , it is not just their own health that changes. Secondhand smoke raises children's risk of asthma, pneumonia, and bronchitis. Maternal smoking causes low birth weight, preterm birth, and stillbirth. Children of smokers are up to four times more likely to become regular smokers themselves. One switch removes almost all of that from the home.

"Restricting or banning less harmful alternatives does not protect South African families. It keeps them exposed to smoke. The countries that gave smokers a real way out are now reaping the results. South Africa can do the same," said Liza Katsiashvili, Director of Operations, World Vapers' Alliance.

Health Minister Motsoaledi has called harm reduction a flawed premise. The results from countries that tried it tell a different story. Sweden is almost smoke-free. The UK halved its smoking rate. New Zealand cut smoking among under-25s to around 3% by actively promoting vaping and giving smokers honest information about less harmful alternatives.

South Africa also has a serious illicit trade problem. “Pushing consumers away from regulated less harmful alternatives does not make nicotine disappear. It hands the market to cigarettes and unregulated black market products, which helps nobody,” Katsiashvili added.

For media enquiries: info@worldvapersalliance.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32b4ce27-9762-4ca6-ab6c-6af482310e1d