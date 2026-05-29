Tryg A/S - Capital reduction

At Tryg’s annual general meeting on 26 March 2026, it was decided to cancel repurchased shares from the Company’s share buyback program.

The Company’s share capital is reduced by nominal DKK 55,439,960 to nominal DKK 3,001,431,650. The reduction of the share capital was announced by the Danish Business Authority on 29 March 2026.

Tryg has not received any objections to the capital reduction. Therefore, the reduction is effective as the Danish Business Authority has registered the capital reduction.

After the cancellation of the 11,087,992 repurchased shares, Tryg’s share capital amounts to nominal DKK 3,001,431,650 equivalent to 600,286,330 shares each carrying 500 votes. The total number of voting rights is 300,143,165,000.

Additional information:

For further information visit tryg.com or contact:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk

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