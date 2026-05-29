Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting completed

29 May 2026 – The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Prosafe SE (the "Company") was held today as a virtual meeting via Lumi. All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the notice of the AGM. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached hereto and can be downloaded from http://www.newsweb.no and https://www.prosafe.com.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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