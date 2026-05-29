Orthodontics Market to Exceed USD 27.14 Billion by 2035 as Adult Clear Aligner Demand Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Orthodontics Market was valued at USD 8.54 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 27.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.26% from 2026 to 2035.

The growth of the market is driven by the intersection of cutting-edge clear aligner technology, the digitally based orthodontics planning process, and the fundamental change in the patient demographic for orthodontic treatment.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 9.52 Billion

USD 9.52 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 27.14 Billion

USD 27.14 Billion CAGR: 12.26% from 2026 to 2035

12.26% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Region: North America

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Rising Adult Orthodontic Treatment Demand to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Orthodontics growth surpasses other growths in the dental sector because, in addition to population growth, a new patient population segment composed of adults who have not received treatment is added into the equation. According to the research findings, around 70-80% of the adults have one problem or another involving their teeth alignment. Unfortunately, the traditional orthodontic treatments have been constrained by a number of factors including appearance issues, busy schedule and false perception of treating only children.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The supplies segment generated 72.84% of orthodontics market revenue in 2025 due to fixed appliance supplies including brackets, bands, archwires, and bonding adhesives globally. The instruments segment is the fastest growing product type during 2026 to 2035 due to the growing orthodontic specialist workforce in emerging markets globally.

By Age Group

The adults segment dominated the orthodontics market with 62.00% share in 2025 as the clear aligner format whose patient experience advantages over conventional bracket systems removed the most significant psychosocial barriers to adult treatment initiation. Teens are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2026 to 2035 as the expanding global teen population, rising parental investment in dental health outcomes for children.

By End User

Dentist and orthodontist owned specialist and general practices accounted for 64.73% of orthodontics market revenue in 2025 as patients are seeking the highest level of specialist expertise and customized care whose premium positioning supports practice economics. Hospitals and dental clinics are the fastest-growing end user setting as corporate dental group expansion, managed care network orthodontic programme development, and hospital-integrated dental services bring organized orthodontic treatment access to patient populations globally.

By Distribution Channel

The direct sales segment dominated the orthodontics market in 2025 due to the strong preference of dental clinics, hospitals, and orthodontic specialists for direct procurement from manufacturers and authorized distributors. The online channels segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during 2026–2035 owing to the increasing adoption of digital commerce platforms and rising demand for convenient orthodontic product purchasing.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the biggest player in the global orthodontics market in 2025, taking about 42.90% of the total market revenue of the world. The United States contributes to roughly 84.72% of the total regional revenue since it is one of the biggest players in the market of clear aligners, and there are numerous orthodontist dentists with good earnings in the country.

The U.S. Orthodontics Market was valued at approximately USD 3.66 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 10.47 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 11.08%. The market in the U.S. is the largest globally in terms of sales and acts as a standard for other orthodontics markets across the world. There are estimated to be 11,000 orthodontics specialists in the U.S., serving teenage and adult consumers through insurance cover for the former and out-of-pocket payments by the latter.

The Europe Orthodontics Market is estimated to be USD 2.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.38 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.69% during 2026–2035. The revenue from orthodontics in Europe comprised 24.73% of total world revenue in the year 2025. The business climate in the region is influenced by the variations in reimbursement rates among the various orthodontic treatments that are provided in different member states of the EU.

In terms of highest growth potential, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth potential due to its CAGR that is anticipated to be around 15.84%. In the APAC region, China contributes the most to the revenue share of the orthodontics market, contributing around 34.82%. This is due to the presence of a very active middle-class population in China.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Orthodontics Market Report:

Align Technology Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation (Ormco)

3M Company (Oral Care)

Henry Schein Inc.

American Orthodontics Corp.

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

TP Orthodontics Inc.

G&H Orthodontics Inc.

Straumann Holding AG

Planmeca Oy

RMO Inc.

AngelAlign (Angelalign Technology Inc.)

EasySmile (Zhengzhou Zhenghai Biotech)

Spark (Ormco, Envista)

SmileStyler (Australian Dental Specialists Group)

ClearPath Healthcare Services

Invisalign (Align Technology sub-brand)

Klear Aligner by Ormco

Scheu Dental GmbH

Recent Developments:

2025: Align Technology reported Invisalign cumulative treated patients exceeding 15 million globally, with the company's expanded GP dentist training programme certifying over 240,000 general dentists for Invisalign case provision, progressively shifting clear aligner treatment volume from specialist referral to the higher-frequency general dentistry patient access point.

Align Technology reported Invisalign cumulative treated patients exceeding 15 million globally, with the company's expanded GP dentist training programme certifying over 240,000 general dentists for Invisalign case provision, progressively shifting clear aligner treatment volume from specialist referral to the higher-frequency general dentistry patient access point. 2025: 3M Oral Care launched its Clarity Ultra Self-Ligating Bracket System in the United States, featuring tooth-colored ceramic bracket bodies with an integrated low-friction self-ligating clip design targeting aesthetically conscious adult fixed appliance patients who require biomechanical treatment capabilities beyond clear aligner clinical limits.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT PERFORMANCE & TREATMENT EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across orthodontic instruments, supplies, and removable appliances while evaluating improvements in treatment precision, patient comfort, and orthodontic procedure efficiency.

– helps you understand demand trends across orthodontic instruments, supplies, and removable appliances while evaluating improvements in treatment precision, patient comfort, and orthodontic procedure efficiency. PATIENT OUTCOME & AGE GROUP ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze orthodontic adoption trends among teens and adults along with improvements in dental alignment outcomes, aesthetic enhancement, and oral health management performance.

– helps you analyze orthodontic adoption trends among teens and adults along with improvements in dental alignment outcomes, aesthetic enhancement, and oral health management performance. ADULT ORTHODONTIC & CLEAR ALIGNER ADOPTION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by increasing awareness of cosmetic dentistry, rising preference for clear aligners, and growing demand for minimally visible orthodontic treatment solutions globally.

– helps you uncover opportunities driven by increasing awareness of cosmetic dentistry, rising preference for clear aligners, and growing demand for minimally visible orthodontic treatment solutions globally. END-USER PERFORMANCE & CLINICAL WORKFLOW METRICS – helps you evaluate operational efficiency trends across dentist & orthodontist owned practices, hospitals, and dental clinics while assessing improvements in treatment planning, patient management, and workflow optimization.

– helps you evaluate operational efficiency trends across dentist & orthodontist owned practices, hospitals, and dental clinics while assessing improvements in treatment planning, patient management, and workflow optimization. DISTRIBUTION EFFICIENCY & DIGITAL ACCESSIBILITY METRICS – helps you identify sales trends across direct sales, retail distributors, and online channels while analyzing improvements in supply chain efficiency, purchasing convenience, and product availability.

– helps you identify sales trends across direct sales, retail distributors, and online channels while analyzing improvements in supply chain efficiency, purchasing convenience, and product availability. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DIGITAL ORTHODONTIC INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key orthodontic companies based on digital dentistry integration, clear aligner advancements, product innovation, distribution expansion, and recent market developments globally.

Orthodontics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.54 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 27.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.26% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Instruments, Supplies, Removable Appliances)

• By Age Group (Teens, Adults)

• By End User (Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices, Hospitals & Dental Clinics, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail Distributors, Online Channels) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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