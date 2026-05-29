Global Medical Suction Devices Market Projected to Reach USD 2.07 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The global Medical Suction Devices Market size was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.07 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

Rising surgical volumes, respiratory disease burden, and home healthcare adoption are primary growth drivers. A growing geriatric population and continuous infrastructure investment are reinforcing demand. Portable and battery-powered device advances are expanding adoption across ambulatory and emergency settings.





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Respiratory Disease Prevalence and Home Healthcare Expansion to Sustain Global Demand

The WHO reported chronic respiratory diseases affected 454.6 million people globally in 2025. This has significantly raised airway clearance and suction device demand across hospitals. The UN projects the global population aged 65 and above will reach 1.6 billion by 2050. This shift sustains demand for surgical, respiratory, and long-term care procedures. Rising hospital admission rates are translating directly into greater suction device procurement. Advancing portable technology is broadening device utility across home and ambulatory care settings. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure is further accelerating suction system adoption globally.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Precision Medical, Inc

Medtronic plc

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

ZOLL Medical Corporation

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Laerdal Medical

Welch Allyn

HERSILL S.L.

Laubscher Präzision AG

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Smiths Medical

Intersurgical Ltd.

SSCOR, Inc.

MediSafe International

Penn Care, Inc.

Medela AG

Allied Medical Limited

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Medical Suction Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.27 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.02% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Portability (Portable, Non-portable)

• By Application (Surgical Procedures, Airway Clearing, Research & Diagnostics, Dental Applications)

• By Systems (Manual, Electrically Powered, Venturi)

• By End User (Respiratory, Gastric, Wound Suction, Delivery Rooms, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Portability

Portable devices dominated with a 61% share in 2025 due to their mobility suits emergency, ambulatory, and home care settings effectively. Non-portable devices are the fastest-growing segment. Rising ICU expansion and higher hospital admissions are driving stationary system demand. Enhanced safety features and durability are also supporting non-portable adoption globally.

By Application

Surgical procedures led with a 39% share in 2025 as suction devices are essential for clearing blood and fluids in cardiovascular and neurosurgical operations. Growing global surgical volumes reinforce this segment's leadership. Airway clearing is the fastest-growing application due to the increasing COPD, asthma, and respiratory emergency cases globally.

By Systems

Electrically powered systems dominated with a 52% share in 2025 owing to the high suction output and continuous operation make them preferred for ICU and theatre use. Venturi systems are the fastest-growing segment due to their independence from electrical supply suits emergency and field deployments well.

By End User

The respiratory segment led with a 33% share in 2025 due to the growing COPD, pneumonia, and chronic respiratory disease cases are sustaining hospital and home care demand. Home-based respiratory management is expanding the segment further. Wound suction is the fastest-growing end-user segment owing to the rising diabetic ulcer, burn, and post-operative wound cases globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of approximately 30.72% in 2025. Advanced hospitals, high surgical volumes, and strong respiratory care adoption drive leadership. Key manufacturers and consistent healthcare investment reinforce this market position. The region’s growth is also driven by its advanced healthcare facilities, higher number of surgeries performed, and increased use of medical equipment with advanced technology.

The United States holds approximately 92.3% of North American revenues. The U.S. Medical Suction Devices Market was valued at USD 0.33 Billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 0.52 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.78%. Growth in the American market for vacuum devices used in medicine has been noted due to more surgeries being carried out, more people suffering from respiratory conditions, and high demand for medical tools. Aging demographics and home health care are also contributing to the growth of this market.

The Europe Medical Suction Devices Market is estimated at USD 0.36 Billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 0.57 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.68% during 2026–2035. Established healthcare infrastructure and favourable reimbursement policies underpin regional growth. Rising surgical activity and respiratory disease burden are primary demand drivers. Strict infection control standards are shaping advanced suction system adoption. The growing elderly population is also increasing demand for home suction devices across Europe. Expanding home healthcare services present significant market opportunities for compact device manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 5.70% during 2026–2035. Rapid infrastructure development and rising surgical volumes are the main drivers. Government investment in medical equipment is accelerating device adoption broadly. Growing home healthcare awareness is also boosting portable suction device adoption regionally.

Recent Developments:

2026: SSCOR, Inc. enhanced portable suction systems for EMS, military, and hospital emergency use. Upgrades improved durability, extended battery runtime, and airway suction performance. The enhancements address critical care needs in pre-hospital and in-hospital settings.

SSCOR, Inc. enhanced portable suction systems for EMS, military, and hospital emergency use. Upgrades improved durability, extended battery runtime, and airway suction performance. The enhancements address critical care needs in pre-hospital and in-hospital settings. 2026: Laerdal Medical upgraded emergency care simulation platforms with realistic suction and airway training. The update improves training quality for emergency respiratory and trauma response. Enhanced simulation fidelity strengthens clinical preparedness across hospital and pre-hospital care teams.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PORTABILITY & DEVICE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate demand trends across portable and non-portable device categories. Tracks battery performance, suction output, and compact design advances in ambulatory and home care.

– helps you evaluate demand trends across portable and non-portable device categories. Tracks battery performance, suction output, and compact design advances in ambulatory and home care. SURGICAL & AIRWAY APPLICATION METRICS – helps you analyze adoption across surgical, airway clearing, and wound suction applications. Assesses operative safety outcomes and patient care improvements that are driving clinical procurement decisions globally.

– helps you analyze adoption across surgical, airway clearing, and wound suction applications. Assesses operative safety outcomes and patient care improvements that are driving clinical procurement decisions globally. SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY & POWER SOURCE METRICS – helps you track adoption across electrically powered and Venturi suction systems. Evaluates energy management and power-independent operation advances in emergency deployments.

– helps you track adoption across electrically powered and Venturi suction systems. Evaluates energy management and power-independent operation advances in emergency deployments. RESPIRATORY & WOUND CARE END USER METRICS – helps you assess utilization trends across respiratory, wound suction, and surgical end users. Measures clinical outcome improvements driving procurement across hospitals and home care providers.

– helps you assess utilization trends across respiratory, wound suction, and surgical end users. Measures clinical outcome improvements driving procurement across hospitals and home care providers. HOME HEALTHCARE & INFECTION CONTROL METRICS – helps you identify home healthcare suction device growth opportunities globally. Evaluates infection control compliance, sterilisation adherence, and patient safety performance shaping procurement standards.

– helps you identify home healthcare suction device growth opportunities globally. Evaluates infection control compliance, sterilisation adherence, and patient safety performance shaping procurement standards. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge manufacturer positioning based on product breadth and portable device innovation. Covers regulatory certification status, distribution reach, and market expansion across major global geographies. Recent product launches and partnership activity are also tracked for strategic insight.

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