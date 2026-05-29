$CVLT Securities News: Commvault Accused of Securities Fraud in Filed Class Action Lawsuit – Investors with Losses Notified to Contact BFA Law by July 17 Deadline

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and certain of the company’s senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Commvault, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/commvault-systems-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Commvault ($CVLT) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2026

July 17, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud regarding Commvault’s ability to achieve projected net new ARR growth

Securities fraud regarding Commvault’s ability to achieve projected net new ARR growth Stock Decline: January 27, 2026 – 31% Stock Drop

January 27, 2026 – 31% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Investors have until July 17, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Commvault securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. It is captioned Imbert v. Commvault Systems, Inc., No. 26-cv-5654.

Why is Commvault Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Commvault is a data protection company. The company provides data protection, cyber resilience solutions, and management software across on-premise, hybrid, multi-cloud, and software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) environments.

During the relevant period, as alleged, Commvault stated it was “firmly positioned as a growth company” and that subscription ARR was “the best indicator of the company’s growth.” Commvault told investors it would achieve “$45 million of net new ARR” in the back half of the year.

As alleged, in truth, Commvault was experiencing a net new ARR mix shift toward SaaS, which contain lower average sales prices, leading to its inability to achieve previously stated ARR growth.

Why did Commvault’s Stock Drop?



On January 27, 2026, Commvault released its fiscal Q3 2026 financial results. In pertinent part, Commvault revealed total net new ARR of $39 million, below the previously stated $45 million net new ARR growth. Commvault revealed that the miss was driven by an increasing mix shift toward SaaS, which had “a significant impact on ARR” since SaaS deals contain “lower ASPs . . . typically 2 to 3x [smaller than] what we would land a software customer with.”

This news caused the price of Commvault stock to decline $40.23 per share, or 31%, from a closing price of $129.36 per share on January 26, 2026, to $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/commvault-systems-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Commvault, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/commvault-systems-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/commvault-systems-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.