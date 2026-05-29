$SEM Securities News: BFA Law is Investigating the Select Medical Merger – Current Shareholders are Notified to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s (NYSE: SEM) board of directors and senior management for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the pending sale of the company for $16.50 per share as announced on March 2, 2026.

If you are a current shareholder of Select Medical, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/select-medical-merger-lawsuit

Why is Select Medical being Investigated?

On March 2, 2026, Select Medical announced that it had agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by: Robert A. Ortenzio, Select Medical’s co-founder; Martin F. Jackson, Select Medical’s Senior Executive Vice President of Strategic Finance and Operations; and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (“WCAS”), a private equity company which has longstanding historical ties to Russel L. Carson, a director on Select Medical’s board of directors.

The merger will eliminate all holdings of Select Medical stock in exchange for $16.50 per share in cash, except that Ortenzio, Jackson and certain entities affiliated with them are being allowed to “rollover” their holdings into the post-merger company. The opportunity to “rollover” is not being extended to public stockholders.

The merger was approved by a special committee of Select Medical’s board of directors and is conditioned on approval by Select Medical’s stockholders.

The stockholder vote is scheduled for June 26, 2026. The merger could close shortly after that vote occurs, which could limit stockholders’ ability to investigate the fairness of the merger.

BFA is investigating whether Select Medical’s board of directors, together with members of the company’s senior management, have breached their fiduciary duties to Select Medical stockholders in connection with the negotiation and execution of the merger, including the public disclosures the company has made seeking stockholder approval.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/select-medical-merger-lawsuit

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Select Medical Holdings Corporation stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/select-medical-merger-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/select-medical-merger-lawsuit

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