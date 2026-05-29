REGO Introduces Flexible Family Wallet Implementation Models for Financial Institutions

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), the leading white-label family financial lifecycle platform for financial institutions, today announced a new implementation model for its Family Wallet platform, giving banks and credit unions greater flexibility in how they structure youth banking relationships.

The new child-centric implementation options allow financial institutions to align REGO’s Family Wallet with their existing youth account structures, compliance strategies, and customer lifecycle goals, while maintaining the same parent and child user experience across both models.

The update addresses a common challenge for financial institutions already offering youth checking or savings accounts. Many institutions want to offer these kinds of digital experience for families without disrupting their existing account infrastructure or creating operational friction during onboarding.

Under REGO’s new child-centric model, financial institutions can layer the REGO Family Wallet experience directly over existing minor-owned (with parent as joint) youth accounts. In this structure, the child remains the primary account owner, while parents receive visibility and controls through the REGO platform. This approach preserves account continuity through adulthood and eliminates the need for account migration when the child turns 18.

REGO’s existing parent-centric model offers an alternative approach designed for institutions seeking faster deployment, earlier engagement with younger children, or simplified onboarding. In this structure, the parent owns the relationship, and children are added as managed users, allowing institutions to avoid the friction associated with opening accounts directly in a child’s name during initial enrollment.

The parent-centric approach can significantly reduce operational barriers tied to branch visits, KYC processes, and age-based account restrictions, while still allowing financial institutions to transition children into their own accounts later in the relationship lifecycle if desired.

“The reality is that each financial institution approaches youth banking differently,” said Steven Kravit, Head of Product and Operations at REGO. “Some institutions already have successful youth account programs in place and want to offer a Family Wallet program experience without changing account ownership structures. Others want the fastest and most flexible path to family engagement, especially for younger children. We built these implementation models so institutions can choose the structure that best aligns with their operational goals, compliance requirements, and long-term customer strategy.”

Both implementation models maintain REGO’s core family banking experience, including parent controls, allowance management, chores and rewards, financial literacy tools, youth spending controls, and integrated family engagement features.

The new implementation flexibility is available immediately for financial institutions deploying REGO’s white-labeled Family Wallet platform. To learn more, visit www.regopayments.com.

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customers’ or members’ children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on REGO’s current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about REGO that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from REGO’s expectations include, but are not limited to: REGO’s ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operational history or revenue, REGO’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of REGO’s services and products, REGO’s limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by REGO in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in REGO’s most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which REGO is subject; other factors beyond REGO’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to REGO, or persons acting on REGO’s behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. REGO has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Media Contact:

Pawan Murthy

Chief Marketing Officer

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc.

pawan@regopayments.com