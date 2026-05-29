PPHC to Participate in Stifel’s Ninth Annual Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. ("PPHC" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PPHC), a leading global provider of strategic communications services, today announced management’s participation during Stifel’s Ninth Annual Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference in Boston, MA being held from Tuesday, June 2 - Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Stewart Hall, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Mazzanti, Chief Administrative Officer, will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Stifel representative or investor relations at IR@pphcompany.com.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,500 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Market and on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "PPHC".

For more information, visit www.pphcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

inquiries@pphcompany.com

Investor Relations:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

IR@pphcompany.com