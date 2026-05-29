Erdene Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN; OTCQX: ERDCF) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) held May 28, 2026 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Details of the Meeting are provided below.

Appointment of Board and Executive

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of Erdene management’s nominees to the board of directors, with the details of the proxy voting results as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Peter C. Akerley 28,997,783 99.61% 112,974 0.39% Dr. Anna G. Biolik 28,966,054 99.50% 144,703 0.50% T. Layton Croft 28,854,125 99.12% 256,632 0.88% Kenneth W. MacDonald 28,986,282 99.57% 124,475 0.43% Cameron McRae 28,852,213 99.11% 258,544 0.89%



Following the Meeting, Erdene’s board of directors appointed its officers for the coming year, namely: President and Chief Executive Officer – Peter Akerley; Chairman of the Board – T. Layton Croft; Chief Financial Officer – Robert Jenkins; and Corporate Secretary – Julie Robinson.

Auditor Appointment

MNP LLP was appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor’s remuneration.

Approval of Unallocated Rights under the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved all unallocated rights issuable under the Company’s 10% “rolling” Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a highly prospective portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto (“ERD”) and the Mongolian stock (“ERDN”) exchanges and OTCQX Market (“ERDCF”). Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

Erdene Contact Information

Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or

Robert Jenkins, CFO

Phone: (902) 423-6419 Email: info@erdene.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ErdeneRes Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ErdeneResource LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/erdene-resource-development-corp-/



