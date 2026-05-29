Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market to Hit USD 340 Billion by 2035 Amid AI and Telehealth Expansion – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 87.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 340.0 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.58% from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The growth of the market is driven by the rapid maturation of artificial intelligence for clinical decision support applications, the permanent normalization of telehealth as a mainstream care delivery channel following its pandemic-era deployment, and the progressive shift toward value-based care models that incentivize measurable outcome improvement through digital health programme investment.





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AI-Powered Clinical Documentation and Physician Burnout Reduction to Drive Market Expansion Globally

Digital transformation in healthcare is advancing beyond the foundational electronic health record implementation phase into a second wave encompassing artificial intelligence, Internet of Things connected devices, cloud computing, and advanced analytics that are fundamentally reimagining how care is delivered and experienced. The American Medical Association's 2025 physician survey confirmed that clinical documentation burden consumed an average of 15.6 hours per physician per week, approximately 37% of total working time, creating a direct and personally compelling motivation for AI-powered ambient documentation adoption that drives technology uptake from within clinical organisations.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)

Epic Systems Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation (Watson Health)

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Microsoft Corporation (Azure)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google Cloud (Alphabet Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Teladoc Health Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Meditech

Change Healthcare (Optum)

Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By End User

Healthcare Providers retained the dominant end-user position with approximately 45.33% of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market in 2025, as hospital systems, physician practices, diagnostic imaging centres, and integrated health networks represent the primary institutional investors whose capital expenditure. Patients are the fastest-growing end-user segment at a CAGR of 16.95% through 2035, reflecting the progressive shift toward patient-centred and consumer-oriented care models.

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence retained the dominant and fastest-growing technology position in 2025 through its extraordinary breadth of applications across clinical decision support, diagnostic imaging, and natural language processing for clinical documentation. IoT connected medical devices represent the fastest-growing infrastructure segment through the proliferation of FDA-cleared medical-grade wearable sensors and continuous glucose monitors.

By Application

EHR and Health Information Management represents the foundational digital health application serving the largest installed base globally. Remote Patient Monitoring is the fastest-growing application as wearable and home monitoring device proliferation enables continuous care outside clinical facilities, shifting management of chronic conditions from reactive in-clinic intervention to proactive continuous monitoring.

By Component

Software dominated the component landscape through healthcare SaaS platforms, clinical decision support systems, and analytics applications that constitute the primary value-generating layer of healthcare digital transformation programmes. Services are the fastest-growing component as implementation, integration, and managed services for complex digital transformation programmes require substantial professional services investment alongside technology procurement.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market in 2025 with approximately 38.91% of total revenues, with the United States accounting for approximately 85.4% of North American revenues. The region's market leadership reflects the highest absolute healthcare technology investment globally, the most mature EHR adoption providing the digital data foundation for advanced analytics and AI applications, and most active health technology start-up ecosystem.

The U.S. Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market was valued at approximately USD 28.03 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 99.5 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 13.45%. Federal programmes including the 21st Century Cures Act's interoperability mandates and CMS value-based care programmes collectively create the regulatory and financial framework that motivates provider digital transformation investment across the country.

The Europe Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market is estimated to be USD 24.16 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 87.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.72% during 2026–2035. The European Health Data Space initiative is establishing a pan-European framework for health data sharing, while national digital health strategies in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, and Denmark have built comprehensive electronic health record, telemedicine, and digital health service infrastructures.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing healthcare digital transformation market with a CAGR of 16.95%, driven by large-scale government digital health investment across China, India, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia whose national strategies are creating regulatory frameworks, technology standards, and procurement programmes that accelerate commercial adoption. China accounts for approximately 40.6% of Asia Pacific revenues through its ambitious national digital health infrastructure programme, extensive healthcare AI investment by domestic technology companies, and government-mandated adoption of electronic health records and telemedicine platforms across its vast hospital network.

Recent Developments:

November 2025: The global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market was confirmed at USD 87.11 billion as healthcare providers across all major geographies accelerated AI, cloud, and IoT investment following regulatory clarity on clinical AI deployment frameworks and growing evidence of measurable clinical and operational outcome improvement from deployed digital health programmes.

The global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market was confirmed at USD 87.11 billion as healthcare providers across all major geographies accelerated AI, cloud, and IoT investment following regulatory clarity on clinical AI deployment frameworks and growing evidence of measurable clinical and operational outcome improvement from deployed digital health programmes. 2025: Epic Systems expanded its AI-powered ambient clinical documentation capability across its hospital client base through the Nebula integrated AI platform, which generates clinical notes from physician-patient conversations and demonstrated physician documentation time reduction of 45 to 60 minutes per day in early adopter deployments, with the time saving being reinvested into direct patient care contact.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI & CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across AI diagnostic imaging, ambient documentation, predictive analytics, and clinical decision support applications while evaluating improvements in diagnostic accuracy, physician workflow efficiency, and patient outcome performance.

– helps you understand adoption trends across AI diagnostic imaging, ambient documentation, predictive analytics, and clinical decision support applications while evaluating improvements in diagnostic accuracy, physician workflow efficiency, and patient outcome performance. TELEHEALTH & REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze virtual care utilization trends, wearable and home monitoring device deployment rates, and chronic condition management performance improvements enabled by continuous remote data collection beyond the episodic clinic visit model.

– helps you analyze virtual care utilization trends, wearable and home monitoring device deployment rates, and chronic condition management performance improvements enabled by continuous remote data collection beyond the episodic clinic visit model. CLOUD PLATFORM & DATA INTEROPERABILITY METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by healthcare cloud platform consolidation, EHR interoperability mandate compliance, population health management data integration, and the expansion of AI model training datasets across unified health information ecosystems.

– helps you uncover opportunities driven by healthcare cloud platform consolidation, EHR interoperability mandate compliance, population health management data integration, and the expansion of AI model training datasets across unified health information ecosystems. PATIENT ENGAGEMENT & DIGITAL FRONT DOOR METRICS – helps you evaluate patient portal utilization, telehealth access rates, chatbot and virtual triage performance, and consumer digital health application adoption trends as healthcare delivery progressively shifts toward patient-driven continuous engagement models.

– helps you evaluate patient portal utilization, telehealth access rates, chatbot and virtual triage performance, and consumer digital health application adoption trends as healthcare delivery progressively shifts toward patient-driven continuous engagement models. CYBERSECURITY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you identify healthcare cybersecurity investment trends, HIPAA and GDPR compliance programme performance, clinical AI regulatory approval activity, and data privacy framework evolution across the major digital health markets globally.

– helps you identify healthcare cybersecurity investment trends, HIPAA and GDPR compliance programme performance, clinical AI regulatory approval activity, and data privacy framework evolution across the major digital health markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DIGITAL HEALTH INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key healthcare digital transformation companies based on AI capability depth, cloud platform breadth, interoperability compliance, strategic partnership activity, and recent product development and market expansion globally.

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Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 87.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 340.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.58% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Others)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare IT Companies, Patients)

• By Application (Telemedicine, EHR & Health Information Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Decision Support, Drug Discovery, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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