Sagtec Global Limited Acquires 40% Strategic Stake in Malaya Heritage Holding Limited to Accelerate F&B Ecosystem Expansion and Revenue Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited ("Sagtec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAGT), a leading provider of technology solutions for the food and beverage ("F&B") industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive investment agreement to acquire a 40% equity interest in Malaya Heritage Holding Limited ("Malaya Heritage"), a Malaysian F&B group with established restaurant operations and expansion plans.

The transaction forms part of Sagtec's long-term strategy to expand its integrated F&B technology ecosystem by partnering with and investing in operating restaurant businesses that can benefit from the Company's proprietary technology platforms, digital infrastructure and AI-driven solutions.

The acquisition is expected to create a strategic partnership between Sagtec and Malaya Heritage, enabling the deployment of Sagtec's technology solutions across Malaya Heritage's operations while providing Sagtec with direct exposure to the continued growth of the Malaysian F&B sector.

Strategic Rationale

The Board of Directors believes the acquisition will provide significant strategic and commercial benefits to Sagtec, including:

Expansion of Technology Deployment Opportunities

The acquisition creates opportunities for the implementation of Sagtec's proprietary Speed+ smart ordering platform, AI-powered SaaS applications, digital payment solutions, customer engagement tools and operational management systems throughout Malaya Heritage's restaurant network and future outlets. By integrating Sagtec's technology ecosystem into restaurant operations, the Company expects to increase adoption of its software products and strengthen long-term customer retention.



Estimated USD4 Million Revenue Contribution

Based on management's current projections and business plans, the transaction is expected to contribute approximately USD4 million in revenue opportunities to the Sagtec group.

The anticipated revenue opportunities are expected to arise from a combination of:

software subscription revenue;

technology implementation and licensing fees;

digital ordering and transaction-related services;

AI-enabled business solutions;

operational support services; and

future expansion initiatives undertaken by Malaya Heritage and its subsidiaries.

Strengthening Recurring Revenue Streams

The Company expects the transaction to increase the proportion of recurring and technology-driven revenue within the group through long-term deployment of its SaaS platforms and digital solutions. Management believes recurring revenue streams provide greater earnings visibility and support long-term shareholder value creation.



Strategic Participation in a Growing F&B Group

Malaya Heritage has established a presence within Malaysia's heritage food and beverage segment and is pursuing expansion initiatives aimed at increasing outlet count, operational scale and market reach. Through its 40% ownership interest, Sagtec will participate in the future growth of Malaya Heritage while contributing technology, operational expertise and business development support.



Enhancing Shareholder Value Through Ecosystem Expansion

The acquisition represents another step in Sagtec's strategy of building a comprehensive technology-enabled F&B ecosystem. Management believes combining technology capabilities with strategic investments in operating F&B businesses creates opportunities to accelerate growth, generate new revenue streams and enhance long-term value for shareholders.



Potential Future Capital Markets Upside

Malaya Heritage has expressed its intention to pursue a public listing in 2027, subject to market conditions, corporate readiness and regulatory approvals. Sagtec believes its strategic investment positions the Company to participate in the future growth and potential value appreciation of Malaya Heritage as it progresses through its corporate development plans.









Management Commentary

Mr. Ng Chen Lok, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec Global Limited, commented:

"This acquisition represents an important milestone in our strategy to build a technology-enabled F&B ecosystem. We are not only investing in a growing restaurant group, but also creating opportunities to deploy our technology solutions at a larger scale, expand recurring revenue streams and strengthen our presence within the food and beverage sector. We believe the transaction has the potential to generate meaningful revenue opportunities for Sagtec while positioning the Company to participate in the future growth of Malaya Heritage. Our objective remains focused on delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Woon Kok Pin, Director of Malaya Heritage Holding Limited, added:

"We are delighted to welcome Sagtec as our strategic partner. Beyond the investment itself, Sagtec brings technology expertise, operational capabilities and access to a broader network that will support our long-term growth objectives. This partnership strengthens our preparation for our future capital market plans and positions us for continued expansion. We believe Sagtec's technology ecosystem, industry experience and growth-oriented approach will play an important role in supporting Malaya Heritage's next phase of development as we continue to expand our operations and strengthen our market position."

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a Nasdaq-listed F&B Technology Solutions Specialist headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company provides customizable enterprise software solutions for the food and beverage and hospitality industries, including its proprietary cloud-based smart ordering system Speed+ and AI-driven SaaS platform. Since its IPO in March 2025, Sagtec has expanded its operations across Malaysia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagtec-global.com.

About Malaya Heritage Holding Limited

Malaya Heritage Holding Limited is an established Malaysian food and beverage group operating three outlets, with roots predating the Covid-19 pandemic. Built on a foundation of authentic Malaysian culinary heritage, the company is currently pursuing a public listing targeted for 2027. Malaya Heritage Holding Limited is committed to preserving and celebrating Malaysia's rich food culture while scaling its operations through strategic partnerships and technology adoption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its business, industry and future results, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected scope, performance, timing and benefits of the Platform, the Company’s ability to deliver the project as contemplated, and the anticipated impact of the agreement on the Company’s business and financial condition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Wan Najwa Enche Khawari

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com

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