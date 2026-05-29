Omniscient Secures USD 27.2M Series D to Accelerate Commercialization of AI-Enabled Brain Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omniscient (o8t®), a pioneer in AI-driven brain analysis technology, today announced it has secured $27.2 million (AU$41.1 million) in an oversubscribed Series D funding round. The round is co-led by OIF Ventures and the Australian National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC), with continued support from long-term investors including Will Vicars and Gina Rinehart AO.

The capital will accelerate commercial expansion of Omniscient's Quicktome® platform and the development of new clinical applications, extending the company's reach into high-growth markets like brain computer interface (BCI), stroke, and movement disorders.

Omniscient's connectomics technology uses AI to decode the wiring of each individual's brain. Their FDA-cleared Quicktome® platform generates patient-specific connectomic maps that visualize functional regions and the neural pathways that are responsible for language, movement, and cognition — giving clinicians insights that may help avoid neurologic complications and improve outcomes across the neuro care continuum.





"AI lets us turn the vast complexity of the human brain into clear, actionable intelligence," said Stephen Scheeler, CEO of Omniscient. "This funding scales that capability, bringing AI-driven precision brain medicine to patients, physicians, and partners in the US and worldwide."

The round follows a major reimbursement breakthrough: CPT® code 1039T, which establishes a billing pathway for connectomic analysis and drives adoption across the US healthcare system.

The Series D funding will support two strategic pillars:

Accelerating Market Penetration: scaling specialized sales and clinical support staff to service a fast-growing roster of major US healthcare networks.

scaling specialized sales and clinical support staff to service a fast-growing roster of major US healthcare networks. Expanding Market Reach: fueling the development of next-generation brain AI tools to reach untapped markets.





"Omniscient's platform is a rare deep-tech breakthrough," said David Shein, Partner at OIF Ventures. "We're backing the team to scale this 'Google Maps for the Brain' into a global standard of care."

About Omniscient

Omniscient (o8t®) is a world leader in applying AI to decode the human brain through connectomics. Our mission is to improve the lives of billions by advancing brain health.

Omniscient’s Quicktome® platform delivers critical insights across neurologic conditions — from cranial surgery and neuro-oncology to stroke, mental illness and beyond. Looking ahead, Omniscient is poised to transform care for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, depression, and other conditions through personalized brain medicine.

Learn more at o8t.com.

Media Contact: media@o8t.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/450408c0-3703-414e-84e5-6f4b51be54ac