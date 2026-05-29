Injured Workers Rally Across Ontario on Monday June 1st In Face Of Attacks To Workers Comp System

TORONTO and HAMILTON, Ontario and LONDON, Ontario and WINDSOR, Ontario and THUNDER BAY, Ontario, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Injured and ill workers across Ontario will gather on Monday to mark the 44th Annual Injured Workers’ Day. This year, unfortunately, the events are taking place while Ontario’s Bill 105 threatens to undermine the foundations of the workers’ compensation system.

ONIWG is calling attention to ongoing injustices faced by injured workers, including:

Bill 105 threatens to eliminate financial security for all injured workers and expose permanently injured workers to a lifetime of probation and surveillance by eliminating the so-called 72-month lock-in.

Bill 105 is proposing the most significant changes to the workers compensation system since the 1990s, and is being pushed very rapidly through the legislature without much time for the community to react and the magnitude or impact of the changes to be properly considered.

These massive threats to injured worker well-being happen while employers have been given well over $20 billion in so-called “rebates” over the last decade and the WSIB spent nearly $1million on an ad campaign to improve its reputation in 2025.



Provincial Event Details & Media Contacts

Toronto : June 1st • Queen’s Park • 11am

ONIWG VP Wayne Harris: 289-830-2103

Hamilton : June 1st • City Hall • 11am

Victoria Daniels, President, Hamilton Injured Worker Group: 905-818-3188

London : June 1st • Victoria Park Northwest Corner • 1pm

Rally organizer Kevin Jones will be available at event for media inquiries

Windsor : June 1st • MPP Office • 5452 Tecumseh Rd E • 4pm

ONIWG VP Liz Garant: 226-961-3906

Thunder Bay : June 1st • OPSEU Hall • 5326 Memorial Ave • 6pm Dinner/7pm Event

ONIWG VP Eugene Lafrancois: 807-767-7827

General media contact: David Newberry • 416-461-2486