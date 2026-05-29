Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that members of its executive team will present and participate in the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from June 2-4, 2026, in New York, New York. Faraz Ali, Tenaya’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company presentation on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya’s pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC); and TN-301, a highly specific small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor with broad potential clinical utility in cardiac, metabolic and muscular conditions, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities including modality agnostic target discovery and validation, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com .

Tenaya Contacts

Michelle Corral

VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

IR@tenayathera.com