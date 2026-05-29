66 YEAR OLD IRISH ULTRA-ENDURANCE CYCLIST ATTEMPTS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ON US ROUTE 66 – SANTA MONICA TO CHICAGO — AND DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKERS ARE FOLLOWING EVERY MILE

Santa Monica, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday June 2nd at 5 AM PDT, 66 year-old Irish ultra-endurance cycling legend Joe Barr will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by cycling the full length of Route 66, from Santa Monica, California, to Chicago, Illinois – approximately 2,448 miles – nonstop in nine days.



This historic attempt coincides with the Route 66 Centennial, the highway's 100th anniversary, making it one of the most symbolically resonant athletic events of 2026.



Stretching across 8 states, US Route 66 is a punishing mix of asphalt, gravel, dirt, extreme elevation and scorching desert.



A team of documentary filmmakers is traveling with Joe for the entire journey, capturing:



an intimate portrait of physical and mental endurance

an in-depth look into highest-performance nutrition

the iconic US Route 66 during its 100 birthday

the Irish diaspora's deep connection to America's most iconic road



The film began production in Ireland in April 2026 under the working title The Joe Barr Route 66 Film Project, and is co-produced/directed by award-winning filmmakers Patrick O'Connor, Leslie-Anne Eades and Matt Wagner.



Joe was the 2023 Ultra-Cycling World Champion in the 50+ age category and won the prestigious Ultra-Cycling World Cup in the same year.



He’s also a multiple World and Guinness World Record holder, a Commonwealth Games medalist, and a two-time winner of Race Around Ireland.



Joe has completed Race Across America (RAAM) twice and won his age category (50+) in 2019. RAAM is widely considered one of the most grueling endurance events in the world.



Jillian Mooney — Joe's partner and performance nutritionist — will be featured in the film, along with crew chief Marc Poland, a former aerospace engineering executive and cycling world record holder.



The filmmakers will follow Joe and his mostly Irish crew around the clock, telling the story of what it means to push the limits of the human body at 66 years old, on a road built for dreamers, one mile at a time.



The film will appeal to audiences interested in ultra-endurance athletics, cycling, nutrition, adventure lifestyles, fitness while aging, and US Route 66 in its centennial year.



Fans are encouraged to track Joe’s progress in real time at trackleaders.com using this link.

For all behind the scenes updates in real time, follow the Joe Barr Film Project on Instagram at joebarrroute66filmproject.



For more information on the ride and the record attempt, please visit racebarrultra.com.



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About Joe Barr: Joe Barr is a Guinness World Record holder, multiple Race Across America (RAAM) finisher and age-category winner, and one of Ireland's foremost ultra-endurance cyclists. Based in County Donegal, he has competed in and won the world's most demanding multi-day cycling events across four decades.



About The Joe Barr Route 66 Film Project: A feature documentary currently in production, following Joe Barr's 2026 Guinness World Record attempt on Route 66. Co-directed by Patrick O'Connor, Leslie-Anne Eades and Matt Wagner. Slated for release fall of 2026.

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