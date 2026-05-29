Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 29 May 2026
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 June 2026
Effective from 2 June 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 2 June 2026 to 2 September 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030451539, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 2 June 2026: 3.0570% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
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