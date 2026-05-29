SunPower Achieves High NPS Score from Starbucks

OREM, Utah, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (“SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the successful completion of 26 Commercial Solar Projects for Starbuck’s, which awarded the company a 90% Net Promoter Score (NPS), marking a significant milestone in SunPower’s execution, quality and customer success strategy. NPS scores run from -100% to 100%, with scores above 70% considered world-class.

SunPower uses the NPS a quality method to measure the full customer experience. NPS is based on a standardized customer survey question: On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend this company to a friend or colleague? SunPower’s NPS results thus reward a composite of customer experience, advanced product technology, installation quality, system activation performance, and ongoing customer support.

SunPower CEO, T.J. Rodgers said, “NPS performance rarely makes headlines, yet across our industry, the most common failure mode is inconsistent execution – leading to delays, customer dissatisfaction, and value erosion. After a year of focused effort, we were highly honored to receive an NPS score of 90% from Starbucks, a reflection of their view of SunPower’s commitment to quality.”

Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President, Quality, Engineering and Customer Success at SunPower, added: “We worked diligently to achieve high NPS from Starbucks. SunPower’s Quality Standard is to achieve a first-pass yield of 100% on every step – a true commitment to zero-defect quality, which, in turn, not only drives the lowest cost per kilowatt hour (kWh), but also the exceptional reliability and aesthetics that will serve Starbucks customers for decades.”

About SunPower

SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) was founded in 1985 and is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for over 427,000 customers who have made the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “preliminary,” “will,” “goal,” “prioritize,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “in the process,” “focus,” “forecast,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our expectations regarding operational or financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, global market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 14, 2026, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the SEC. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SunPower assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

IR@sunpower.com

(801) 515-8727

Source: SunPower Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4366e068-8e88-412d-bc4f-6874e5396783