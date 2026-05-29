Titan Aircraft Investments Completes Sale of Boeing 767-300ERF to Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.

DUBLIN, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aviation Leasing (Titan), an Atlas Air Worldwide company, and Bain Capital, today announced the sale of one Boeing 767-300ERF aircraft, bearing manufacturer's serial number (MSN) 33768, to Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM).

The transaction reflects Titan’s successful implementation of its strategy to actively manage and optimize its aircraft portfolio, while supporting the evolving fleet requirements of leading cargo operators and leasing platforms worldwide.



“This sale demonstrates our disciplined approach to portfolio management and our ability to successfully monetize high-quality assets through transactions with established industry participants such as CAM,” said Eamonn Forbes, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Titan Asset Management Ireland Limited.



“We continue to see strong demand for the Boeing 767 freighter platform as operators seek proven, reliable aircraft that can support a wide range of cargo missions,” said Andy Lawrence, President of Cargo Aircraft Management. “This acquisition maintains our position as the world's leading cargo leasing business while we continue to support the evolving needs of the global air cargo market.”



About Titan Aviation Leasing:

Titan Aviation Leasing (Titan), an Atlas Air Worldwide company, is a freighter-centric leasing company that provides dry leasing solutions to airlines worldwide. Titan’s fleet of cargo aircraft supports customers, including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers. Titan’s deep airfreight domain expertise and innovative asset management solutions help customers quickly ramp up their aviation operations while minimizing capital investment.

Titan provides management services to Titan Aircraft Investments I and II, its joint ventures with Bain Capital, including aircraft acquisitions, lease management, passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion oversight, technical expertise, and disposal of aircraft.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is the world’s leader in outsourced aviation logistics. AAWW is the parent company of our principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc., and several affiliates related to Titan’s dry leasing services, and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the AAWW companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90+ countries. Together, they operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters. To learn more, visit www.atlasairworldwide.com. Follow Atlas Air on LinkedIn and @AtlasAirWW on X (Twitter).

About Bain Capital:

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts:

Media: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com