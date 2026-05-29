David Feldman and Eddie Weisz Recognized with BILD’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Toronto, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 BILD Awards gala yesterday on May 28, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to two industry icons, David Feldman, Founder and Chairman of Camrost Felcorp, and Eddie Weisz, Co-Founder and President of Paradise Developments.

The BILD Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates individuals who have dedicated their careers to advancing the development industry, demonstrating visionary leadership, unwavering integrity, and a commitment to the greater good. Mr. Feldman and Mr. Weisz exemplify these values through the decades of impactful contributions they have made to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and beyond.

“I am thrilled to recognize not one, but two titans of our industry this year,” said Dave Wilkes, President & CEO of BILD. “Mr. Feldman and Mr. Weisz have storied careers and their influence extends far beyond development. Through their philanthropic work, they have changed thousands of lives and truly shown what it means to serve the broader public interest. It is an honour to celebrate the impact they have made on so many individuals across Ontario and present them with this award.”

Mr. Feldman has a city-building career spanning more than five decades. In that time, he has made a lasting contribution to Ontario’s built environment and has shaped some of the most recognized communities in the GTA, including Upper East Village in Leaside and Marina Del Rey in Etobicoke. He has been highly engaged and active in public policy throughout his career, always acting as a trusted and proactive voice among peers and policymakers.

Alongside his extensive development career, Mr. Feldman is committed to philanthropic initiatives and has established the David Feldman Centre for Real Estate and Urban Economics at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and is a major supporter of the University Health Network, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Mr. Weisz began his more than six-decade development career as a construction supervisor for low-rise subdivisions across the GTA. Mr. Weisz learned early that quality, accountability, and pride in workmanship are the true foundation on which well-built communities are established.

Through Paradise Developments, he has overseen the construction of more than 15,000 homes and master-planned communities across the GTA. Mr. Weisz’s commitment to the public extends beyond development and for over 20 years he has supported major healthcare institutions across Ontario. His philanthropic partnership with North York General helped establish the Baruch/Weisz Outpatient Clinic, Cancer Centre, and Labour and Delivery Unit, impacting thousands of patients and families.

Mr. Feldman and Mr. Weisz’s legacies are defined by the communities they have built and shaped across Ontario. Their visionary approach, resilience, and commitment to philanthropy will have a lasting impact for generations.

For the full list of BILD Award winners, visit www.bildawards.com.

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders’ Associations.

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