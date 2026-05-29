Bioxytran Highlights New Book on Real-Time Monitoring Tissue Oxygenation Relevant to Oxygen Carrier BXT-25

Brain tissue oxygenation in early stage of stroke with BXT-25 is monitored in real time

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioxytran Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT), a biotechnology company developing carbohydrate-based therapeutics and oxygen therapeutics, today highlighted the publication of a new scientific book by internationally recognized physiologist and researcher Avraham Mayevsky that may provide scientific perspectives relevant to future evaluation methods for oxygen therapeutics such as BXT-25.

The book “Physiological Mapping of the Cerebral Cortex in Neuropathology” (978-3-032-13018-1) by Springer, was authored independently by Dr. Mayevsky, and the book introduces the concept of “Physiological Mapping,” a unique methodology designed to monitor tissue metabolism and oxygenation in vivo and in real-time. The work focuses primarily on cerebral physiology and pathophysiology in rat brain models, including ischemic stroke, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, hypoxia, and related neurological conditions.

A central feature of the book is the use of real-time monitoring technologies, including FDA-cleared device technology licensed exclusively to Bioxytran, designed to assess mitochondrial NADH redox state, a key indicator of cellular metabolic activity and oxygen utilization. The studies also integrate simultaneous monitoring of cerebral blood flow, tissue oxygen levels, extracellular potassium ion concentration, DC potential, and electrocorticography (ECoG), creating a comprehensive physiological profile of tissue viability during injury and recovery.

Bioxytran believes these approaches may complement the future development and evaluation of BXT-25, the Company’s investigational oxygen therapeutic designed to facilitate oxygen diffusion into hypoxic tissues.

“Understanding tissue oxygenation at the mitochondrial and microvascular level is critically important for evaluating next-generation oxygen therapeutics,” said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. “The physiological mapping techniques described by Dr. Mayevsky, who has collaborated with members of Bioxytran’s scientific network for several decades, could eventually help researchers better understand how oxygen delivery therapies such as BXT-25 influence tissue metabolism in conditions involving ischemia and hypoxia.”

The book also explores metabolic oscillations observed in ischemic brain tissue and examines the role of nitric oxide in ischemia, hypoxia, hypercapnia, and epilepsy. Additional chapters discuss the interaction between epilepsy and partial ischemia, the effects of hyperoxia and anesthesia, as well as age-related responses to ischemic injury and traumatic brain injury.

Bioxytran believes advanced physiological monitoring tools may help support future research into therapies targeting tissue hypoxia and impaired oxygen utilization.

BXT-25 is being developed as a novel oxygen diffusion therapeutic for immediate treatment for stroke and intended to transport oxygen into tissues where blood flow may be impaired. The Company continues to explore potential applications of BXT-25 in conditions associated with hypoxia and ischemic injury.

The book is expected to be of significant interest to neurologists, neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists, and researchers focused on cerebral metabolism and oxygen physiology.

Scientific and Strategic Relevance

Bioxytran believes that advances in real-time physiological monitoring may help support the future evaluation of oxygen therapeutics by providing additional insight into tissue oxygen utilization and metabolic activity under hypoxic conditions.

The independently authored work by Dr. Avraham Mayevsky highlights methodologies for monitoring tissue oxygenation and mitochondrial metabolism that may contribute to translational research approaches relevant to investigational oxygen therapeutics such as BXT-25. The Company believes that improved characterization of hypoxic tissue environments could help inform future preclinical research, study design considerations, and indication selection.

The physiological mapping approaches described in the publication focus on conditions involving ischemia, hypoxia, traumatic brain injury, and epilepsy models, underscoring the broad scientific interest in diseases associated with impaired oxygen delivery and utilization.

Bioxytran also believes that advanced monitoring techniques capable of generating real-time metabolic and oxygenation data may support more informed evaluation of investigational therapies during research and development activities.

Dr. Mayevsky has advised and collaborated with members of Bioxytran’s scientific network for several decades. The Company believes that collaboration with experienced academic and scientific researchers remains an important component of its development strategy.

About BXT-25

BXT-25 is an investigational oxygen-transport therapeutic to treat early stages of stroke. It utilizes a heme-based oxygen-carrying component linked to a polysaccharide platform designed to facilitate oxygen diffusion into hypoxic tissues. BXT-25 is an investigational drug candidate and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any indication.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing carbohydrate-based therapeutics and oxygen therapeutics for the treatment of viral diseases, fibrosis, hypoxia-related disorders, and other unmet medical needs. The Company’s pipeline includes galectin antagonists and oxygen transport technologies designed to improve patient outcomes in conditions associated with inflammation and oxygen deprivation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential research applications, development, and future evaluation of BXT-25 and physiological mapping technologies. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please visit:

www.bioxytraninc.com

Investor Contact:

David Platt, PhD

CEO, Bioxytran, Inc.

617-484-1199

info@bioxytraninc.com