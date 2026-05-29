Imviva Biotech to Present Data from Clinical Studies of CTA313 and CTD402 Validating its ANSWER™ Allogeneic CAR-T Platform in Pediatric and Adult Patient Populations at EULAR and EHA 2026 Congresses

BOSTON, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imviva Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that it will present data on CTA313, its investigational dual-targeted CD19/BCMA allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology 2026 Congress (EULAR) in London from June 3-6, 2026. Additionally, the company will showcase data on CTD402, its allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL), at the European Hematology Association 2026 Congress (EHA) in Stockholm from June 11-14, 2026.

EULAR 2026 publication details:

CTA313, CD19/BCMA Dual Targeted Allo-CAR-TANS Cell, Durable Remission in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus following Deep B-Cell Depletion, Suggestive of Immune-Reset

Abstract: AB1118

Abstracts are currently available to the public at: https://scientific.sparx-ip.net/archiveeular/.

EHA2026 presentation details:

CTD402 Allogeneic Anti-CD7 CAR T-Cell Therapy is Safe and Effective in Adolescent/Pediatric Patients (pts) with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) T ALL/LBL

Abstract: EHA-3404 Short: PS2331

Session Title: Gene therapy, cellular immunotherapy and vaccination - Clinical

Session Type: Poster Session

Date & Time: Saturday, June 13, 18:45 CEST

Speaker: Dr. Xian Zhang, Hebei Yanda Ludaopei Hospital

TENACITY-01 A Global Study of CTD402, Allogeneic Anti-CD7 CAR T-Cell, In Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL)

Abstract: EHA-2777 Short: PS2350

Session Title: Gene therapy, cellular immunotherapy and vaccination - Clinical

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Date & Time: Saturday, June 13, 18:45 CEST

Speaker: Dr. Lori Muffly, Professor in the Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation-Cellular Therapies at Stanford Medicine, Palo Alto

Abstracts are currently available to the public at: https://library.ehaweb.org/eha/#!*menu=6*browseby=3*sortby=2*ce_id=2934.

“These presentations at EULAR and EHA underscore the transformative potential of our ANSWER™ platform to deliver readily available, off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies for patients with serious autoimmune diseases and hematologic malignancies,” said Imviva Biotech Chief Medical Officer Jan Davidson-Moncada, MD, PhD. “We’re encouraged by the progress we’re making toward our goal of bringing innovative treatments to patients in need and look forward to continuing to advance our pipeline and mission.”

For more information, visit www.imvivabio.com.

About CTA313

CTA313 is an investigational dual-targeting CD19/BCMA allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy derived from healthy donors and designed for B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The product incorporates Imviva's proprietary ANSWER™ inhibitory ligands and genetic edits to enhance resistance to host immune rejection and enable therapeutic durability. CTA313 can be manufactured in advance and stored for multiple patients, providing an off-the-shelf solution for patients in need of CAR-T cell therapy. The therapy has been evaluated in an open-label Phase 1/2 study across multiple autoimmune indications in China, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, systemic sclerosis, anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy.

About CTD402

CTD402 is an investigational ‘ready-at-point of care’ allogeneic anti-CD7 CAR-T cell therapy designed for T-cell mediated disease. The product candidate incorporates T-cell receptor (TCR) and HLA class II knockout, along with Imviva's proprietary ANSWER™ inhibitory ligands to enhance resistance to host immune rejection. The robustness of CTD402’s manufacturing process, showing product consistency across multiple donors and production lots, promises to deliver an 'off-the-shelf' allogeneic platform with the critical advantage of immediate availability, eliminating manufacturing delays that can be life-threatening for patients with rapidly progressive disease.

A global Phase 1b/2 clinical trial (TENACITY-01) evaluating CTD402 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-ALL/LBL patients is enrolling patients (NCT07070219). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD), and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to CTD402 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL).

About Imviva Biotech

Imviva Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform incorporates advanced cell engineering technologies to create off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies. Imviva’s pipeline includes programs in both oncology and autoimmune indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and potential. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Stephanie Carrington

ICR Healthcare

ImvivaBiotechIR@icrhealthcare.com

(646) 277-1282

Media Relations

Ally Stubin

ICR Healthcare

ImvivaBiotechPR@icrhealthcare.com

(646) 667-1861