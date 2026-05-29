Ottawa Fleet Services, Ontario Achieves $14 Million in Online Surplus Sales on GovDeals

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Fleet Services has reached a major milestone of more than $14 million in surplus auction proceeds generated through GovDeals, the leading online auction marketplace for government agencies, educational institutions, and related agencies to sell surplus assets.

“This milestone reflects years of careful asset management and a commitment to being transparent and accessible with our surplus sales,” said Alan Buckley, Ottawa Fleet Inventory Clerk. “GovDeals helps us reach a broad pool of qualified buyers, streamline the auction process, and ultimately recover more value for our organization and our community.”

Ottawa Fleet Services has listed surplus vehicle and industrial equipment auctions on GovDeals since 2013. Over that time, the organization has leveraged the platform to sell a wide range of surplus assets, including fleet vehicles, trucks, utility equipment, shop tools, and other industrial items, ensuring surplus property is disposed of in an efficient, competitive, and “as is, where is” online format.

“Ottawa Fleet Services’ success is a strong example of what’s possible when a public-sector team consistently applies best practices to online surplus sales,” said Elizabeth Maxted, Vice President & General Manager of GovDeals. “We’re proud to support their work with a platform that expands bidder reach, simplifies the selling process, and helps agencies maximize returns on surplus assets.”

New auctions from Ottawa Fleet Services can be found regularly on GovDeals. The organization plans to continue offering surplus vehicles and equipment online as assets become available, providing buyers with convenient access to government surplus opportunities. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334)-301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com