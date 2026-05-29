Sparrow Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 2a Results for Clofutriben in Type 2 Diabetes at the 2026 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Session

BOSTON, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, a targeted cardiometabolic therapeutics company, today announced the presentation of results describing Phase 2a efficacy and safety data in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) at the upcoming Annual American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Session taking place from June 5-8, 2026, in New Orleans, LA.

The Phase 2a study (NCT02372578) is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled clinical trial that enrolled participants with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) or T2D and Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (PDPN). While the original intent of the study was to evaluate effects on neuropathic pain, the analyses presented here evaluate changes in cardiometabolic parameters, including glycemic control, with an additional assessment of a subset of patients with clinical risk factors for elevated cortisol (EC).

Conference details are as follows:

ADA 2026 – American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions (June 5-8) Title: Cardiometabolic Effects of Clofutriben (CLO) in Adults with Type

2 Diabetes (T2D): A 6 Week, Phase 2 Placebo-Controlled,

Randomized Clinical Trial Format: Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 7, 12:30-1:30pm ET Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA Poster Hall

(Halls D-E) Author: Frank Czerwiec, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Sparrow

Pharmaceuticals

For more information and to connect with Sparrow Pharmaceutical representatives, visit the Sparrow booth #1745 in the Morial Convention Center.

About Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals is a targeted cardiometabolic therapeutics company delivering breakthrough solutions for the millions of patients who struggle to control diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and related conditions with current therapies. The Company’s lead candidate, clofutriben, is a novel, once-daily, oral HSD-1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2b development for type 2 diabetes with elevated cortisol, a large population with high unmet needs. HSD-1 inhibition is a novel mechanism that complements existing agents by addressing an underlying cause of disease progression and treatment resistance across a spectrum of metabolic dysfunction. Clofutriben has been associated with improved glycemic control and other metabolic improvements while generally safe and well tolerated in multiple clinical trials without requiring dose titration. To learn more, visit https://sparrowpharma.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Maggie Whitney

LifeSci Communications

mwhitney@lifescicomms.com