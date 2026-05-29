Cyannova Capital Partners with Vietnam-China Business Council to Drive Vietnam Market Access and Portfolio Growth

New York, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyannova Capital, a New York-based global investment firm, recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Vietnam-China Business Council (VCBC). The MOU formalizes both parties' shared intent to cooperate on market access, target sourcing, and business development opportunities in Vietnam.

Cyannova Capital sees a compelling opportunity to establish a licensed presence in Vietnam's securities sector and to facilitate meaningful business connections between its global portfolio companies and Vietnam-based enterprises.

With a membership base of more than 300 companies spanning manufacturing, trade, logistics, technology, supporting industries, and industrial real estate, VCBC provides extensive business networks and local resources that will support Cyannova’s efforts to build strategic partnerships, identify investment opportunities, and expand its presence in Vietnam.

Andrew Kramer, Managing Director of Cyannova Capital, commented: “Vietnam represents an increasingly important market for global investors, and we are committed to building a meaningful and compliant presence there. Partnering with VCBC gives us access to deep regional expertise and established networks that are critical to executing our strategy effectively. We look forward to working closely with VCBC as we pursue the next phase of our growth strategy in Vietnam.”

Inquiries: info@cyannovacapital.com

Contact Name: Jaysen Lai

Email: jaysen@cyannovacapital.com

** This MOU is non-binding in nature. Any legally binding obligations between the parties shall only arise upon execution of a definitive agreement.**

About Cyannova: Cyannova Capital is a New York–based investment management firm focused on energy, computing infrastructure, robotics, and space economy. Cyannova manages a crossover investment strategy fund spanning public and private markets. The firm partners with growth-stage to later-stage companies, supporting their growth through capital and strategic insights, connecting them with new markets, strategic partners, and enabling technologies, thereby enhancing long-term investment value.