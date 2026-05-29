WISeKey’s SEALCOIN Platform Confirms Integration of QAIT Token Following Market Launch

Geneva, Switzerland – May 29, 2026 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKEY), through its SEALCOIN platform, today confirmed that the QAIT token, launched by the independent QAIT Association, will serve as the utility token utilized within the SEALCOIN ecosystem.

The QAIT token became available for trading on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, and MEXC, on May 28, 2026.

SEALCOIN is designed to enable trusted, autonomous machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions, allowing connected devices to securely identify, authenticate, and transact with one another without human intervention. Through the use of decentralized trust technologies, digital identities, and secure transaction protocols, the platform supports the development of a scalable and certifiable machine economy.

The integration of QAIT into the SEALCOIN platform supports a broad range of emerging use cases across industries, including smart cities, industrial IoT, connected vehicles, robotics, healthcare devices, energy infrastructure, logistics, and satellite communications.

As the Physical Internet evolves, billions of connected devices will increasingly require the ability to exchange value and services autonomously. SEALCOIN provides the infrastructure to facilitate these interactions through secure digital identities, trusted transaction validation, and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies developed by the WISeKey group.

Potential applications include autonomous vehicles paying charging stations directly, industrial equipment procuring services automatically, medical devices securely exchanging authorized data, logistics networks coordinating resources dynamically, and connected infrastructure optimizing energy consumption in real time.

The QAIT token is issued and governed independently by the Switzerland-based QAIT Association, which is responsible for the token economy and governance framework. SEALCOIN serves as the technology platform that utilizes the token for transaction-related functions within its ecosystem.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, noted, “The launch of QAIT is an important milestone for the trusted digital infrastructure being developed across the WISeKey Group. By combining cybersecurity, post-quantum semiconductors, satellite connectivity, and machine-to-machine transactions, we are building the foundations for a secure and autonomous digital economy.”

Jonathan LLamas, Chief Product & Strategy Officer of SEALCOIN added, “QAIT brings an economic layer to the SEALCOIN ecosystem, enabling devices to securely exchange value, services, and data autonomously. This is a key step toward making machine-to-machine commerce practical and scalable across real-world industries.”

About SEALCOIN

SEALCOIN is a machine-to-machine transaction platform developed by WISeKey Group that enables trusted autonomous transactions between connected devices through secure digital identities, decentralized trust technologies, and tokenized economic interactions.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and/or its subsidiaries (collectively, “WISeKey,” “our” or “us”) and its businesses. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause WISeKey’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: our ability to convert our pipeline into actual sales; the ability to realize WISeKey’s anticipated growth strategies and profitability; the development of post-quantum cryptography products and the potential market for such products; WISeKey’s plans for global customer base expansion; the expansion of the WISeSat project and the QSOC initiative; the timing and expected revenues from the commercial deployment of the QS7001 quantum-resistant semiconductor; the sufficiency of cash to meet liquidity needs; WISeKey’s ability to attract and retain customers; changes in economic conditions; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in WISeKey’s filings with the SEC. WISeKey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management's current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSA’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey. Given the risks and uncertainties described herein, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.



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