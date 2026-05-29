SRx Health Solutions Invests in Uber Technologies, Inc. and Provides Shareholders with Portfolio Update

Reduced long position in Compass, Inc., reduced short exposure to Bitcoin and added selective hedges in select international markets

EMJX stress model turned STRESS from MIXED this week – the first negative market reading since the bull rotation beginning on April 4, 2026

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") and EMJ Crypto Technologies ("EMJX"), a digital-asset treasury operating platform with which the Company has entered into a definitive merger agreement, today provided an update on its portfolio, including the initiation of an investment in Uber Technologies, Inc.

"This week, we initiated a position in Uber Technologies as part of our repositioning across select, high-conviction assets within our portfolio," said Michael Young, Board Member at SRx Health Solutions. "We've reduced our long position in Compass, trimmed our short exposure to Bitcoin, and layered in selective hedges across a few international markets. These moves reflect a more cautious posture, as our EMJX stress model has shifted to STRESS from MIXED this week, the first negative market reading we've seen since the bull rotation on April 4, 2026, and we're managing the book accordingly."

"Our job isn't to predict the market — it's to respect it. When the model turns to STRESS, that's the signal to lead with risk management and protect capital before the risk shows up in prices. Acting early and defensively every time the regime turns is the discipline we're building this Gen2 EMJX platform on." — Eric Jackson, Founder of EMJX.

SRx Health Solutions and EMJX continue to actively manage the portfolio with an emphasis on balancing growth opportunities against disciplined risk management.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between the Company has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") to register the common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement includes an information statement of the Company and a prospectus of the Company (the "Information Statement/Prospectus"), and each of EMJX and the Company may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive Information Statement/Prospectus will be sent to the stockholders This is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the Information Statement/Prospectus or any other relevant documents that EMJX or the Company has filed or will file with the SEC. BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND ENTIRELY READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT EMJX, THE COMPANY, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AND RELATED MATTERS. A copy of the Registration Statement, Information Statement/Prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed by EMJX and the Company with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge, when they become available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The information on EMJX's or the Company's respective websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either company makes with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or the solicitation of any proxy, vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "aim," "plan," "may," "could," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

valter@kcsa.com