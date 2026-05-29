Cannabix Expands BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Technology into Mining, Municipal and Aviation Sectors in Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to announce the deployment of its BreathLogix alcohol screening technology with mining, municipal, and aviation clients in Australia. The deployments have been made under the Company’s exclusive distribution partner in Australia, Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd.

These recent BreathLogix deployments mark an important step in Cannabix’s strategy to penetrate high-value safety-critical sectors, where there is increasing demand for automated, reliable, and scalable alcohol screening solutions. These new deployments demonstrate adoption of BreathLogix as organizations seek to enhance workplace safety, reduce risk, and strengthen compliance programs. Furthermore, these installations highlight the system’s ability to integrate into daily operational workflows across diverse industries.

BreathLogix (Figure 1 and 2) is an automated, unmanned alcohol screening system designed to deliver fast, consistent, and scalable testing without the need for dedicated administration personnel.

Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid workplace pre-access alcohol screening

In mining environments, BreathLogix is used for pre-shift and site access screening, helping operators ensure workers entering remote, high-risk sites are fit for duty and compliant with strict safety protocols.

In municipal settings, the system supports fleet, public works, and safety-sensitive roles, enabling routine and random testing to reduce liability and enhance public safety oversight.

In aviation operations, BreathLogix has been deployed for pre-duty screening of safety-sensitive personnel, such as ground crew, pilots and other operational staff, supporting compliance with strict zero-tolerance alcohol policies.



BreathLogix is designed for rapid, automated, and unmanned alcohol screening, making it particularly well-suited for industries where traditional testing methods can be time-consuming, resource-intensive, or difficult to enforce consistently. The system addresses a critical safety gap by enabling frequent, consistent testing without the need for dedicated personnel.

The BreathLogix device rapidly screens for alcohol using a breath sample while simultaneously capturing a photograph of the user to support identity verification. The system provides precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC / BrAC) readings on-screen and delivers real-time alerts via SMS and email to designated supervisors when positive results are detected—enabling immediate intervention to help prevent accidents, equipment damage, and workplace incidents.





Figure 2. BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices by Cannabix Technologies Inc.

All test data is securely logged and managed through the Company’s BreathLogix Connect cloud-based platform, giving organizations full visibility into testing activity, compliance tracking, and reporting across multiple locations. BreathLogix can be integrated with access control systems including doors, turnstiles, gates, facial recognition, fingerprint readers, and vehicle fleet management systems, allowing for pre-access alcohol screening as part of standard operational workflows.

The platform supports a wide range of testing protocols, including:

Pre-shift and start-of-day testing

Random and mandated testing

Pre-employment screening

Return-to-work assessments

Post-incident investigations



These capabilities enable organizations to implement comprehensive alcohol safety programs that are both scalable and enforceable across distributed worksites.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipates,” “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “proposed,” “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: certification of devices, acceptance of devices by international regulators, the achievement of any or all of the goals and aims of the distribution and sales agreement with any third-party companies; positive developments with contract manufacturers; the completion of pre-validation or validation testing; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors and or contract manufacturers; and the completion of future financings. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include (but are note limited to): adverse market conditions; risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; the ability of the Company to complete future financings; the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition; that the Company’s development of cannabis and alcohol breathalyzer technologies will provide any benefit to the Company; there is no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials; there is no assurance that the Company will enter into any partnerships to advance any of its corporate initiatives or technologies; there is no assurance that any “patent pending” or “provisional patents” technologies licensed by the Company or owned by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities; the Company is not currently selling breathalyzers and there is no assurance that the Company ever will; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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