Duluth Trading Co. Expands Online and In-Store “Garden Shop” with Protective Apparel and Durable Gear

Duluth Trading Co. is a leading brand in garden apparel & gear

Garden Shop has been refreshed online and across more than 60 Duluth Trading stores

Best-selling women’s gardening overalls reach 4.7-star rating from over 3.5K+ reviews

Expanded men’s gardening clothing and accessories to meet growing consumer interest





MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Trading Co. (Duluth), a leading brand in garden apparel, has refreshed its annual

Garden Shop with an assortment of apparel, accessories and gear as the growing season picks up. Each spring, in-the-know gardeners gravitate to the modern workwear retailer to secure season-ready essentials for the growing months ahead. Customers can enjoy a one-stop shopping experience for gardening clothing, tools and supplies at DuluthTrading.com or at more than 60 Duluth Trading retail stores nationwide.

Best-loved bibs: Gardening overalls grow cult-following

Over the last 10 years, Duluth Trading Co.’s Heirloom Gardening® Bib Overalls ($99.50 - $109.50) have earned a devoted female following and a 4.7-star rating from over 3,500 online reviews.

“Gardening demands just as much from your clothing as any job site. Every feature in our Heirloom Gardening overalls was engineered around how gardeners actually move and work,” said Ricker Schlecht, SVP of Product Development at Duluth Trading. “Our customer reviews and ratings tell us we’re solving the right problems.”

The best-selling overalls feature:

DuluthFlex® ripstop material construction for super-strong stretch and a brush-clean finish

No-slip elasticized straps with upgraded hardware that stays clipped

Double-layer knees with knee-pad compatibility for added protection when kneeling

Twelve pockets to easily stash and reach tools and gardening supplies

UPF 50 sun protection





For spring 2026, customers once again have a wide choice of solid colors and seasonal patterns, like the new Monarch butterfly print . The Heirloom Gardening Bib Overalls are available in women’s sizes XXS – 3X and with four inseam options to fit many body types. Heirloom Gardening fans will also find a new pant in this year’s collection. The Heirloom Gardening Pants ($89.50) have a stylish, yet functional, straight-leg fit; three-layer waterproof membrane at the knees, and cinchable hems.

Guys are gardening, too. Apparel and gear for a growing trend

Men’s gardening searches have historically registered at lower volumes, but this year, a notable shift is taking shape. Recent Google Trends data confirms a growing interest in searches for “men’s gardening,” building since the pandemic and rising to popularity in March 2026. The recently released Netflix documentary “This is a Gardening Show” hosted by actor Zach Galifianakis is further pushing male gardeners into the mainstream.

Schlecht adds, “Real guys are searching for functional gardening gear, and we’re always looking at how we can meet the moment. A product like our Dirt Work Bib Overalls carry the same design DNA as our women’s Heirloom line but dialed in with a men’s fit and style.”

The men’s Dirt Work Bib Overalls ($119.50) come in four sizes with three inseam options. Key features include:

Stretchy but strong ripstop fabric to repel dirt

No-slip elasticized straps with metal hardware that stays clipped

Signature Crouch Gusset® for free movement

Double-layer knees for bulk-free water barriers

Knee pad-compatible ( sold separately ) for further comfort and protection

for further comfort and protection 12 pockets including a tuckable cargo pocket, utility pockets and a pruner loop

UPF 50 sun protection





Problem-solving accessories

Poke-proof protection for hands and wrists: Quality gardening gloves are your protection against scratches, scrapes, cracked hands and dirty fingernails. The Women’s Gauntlet Gardening Gloves ($59.95) have become a best-seller for their rugged exterior and soft interior. The extra-long gauntlet cuffs resist abrasions and punctions, protect wrists from scratches, and offer padding on the palms to prevent blisters. For spring 2026, Duluth has updated its gauntlet glove with a Monarch butterfly-patterned canvas sleeve and bungee closure.

Quality gardening gloves are your protection against scratches, scrapes, cracked hands and dirty fingernails. The ($59.95) have become a best-seller for their rugged exterior and soft interior. The extra-long gauntlet cuffs resist abrasions and punctions, protect wrists from scratches, and offer padding on the palms to prevent blisters. For spring 2026, Duluth has updated its gauntlet glove with a and bungee closure. Easy-to-clean organization: From moving compost to digging weeds to harvesting produce, gardeners need reliable bins and systems to make quick work of garden tasks. The Dirt-Filtering Garden Bucket Master ($49.95) transforms a basic 5-gallon bucket into an organized gardening hub. Fourteen specialized exterior pockets keep tools visible and accessible, and mesh-bottom windows allow loose dirt and moisture to filter out, keeping the bucket interior free for hauling. Other great organizers are the Duluth Gardening Mat Set ($49.95) to create wipe clean, mess-managing trays, and the Dirt-Filtering Garden Tote ($54.95), a seven-pocket carrier that shakes out loose soil and moisture.

From moving compost to digging weeds to harvesting produce, gardeners need reliable bins and systems to make quick work of garden tasks. The ($49.95) transforms a basic 5-gallon bucket into an organized gardening hub. Fourteen specialized exterior pockets keep tools visible and accessible, and mesh-bottom windows allow loose dirt and moisture to filter out, keeping the bucket interior free for hauling. Other great organizers are the ($49.95) to create wipe clean, mess-managing trays, and the ($54.95), a seven-pocket carrier that shakes out loose soil and moisture. Knee pads for added comfort and protection: Many Duluth pants and overalls have a built-in knee pad pockets to provide extra cushioning when kneeling in the garden. Gardeners can choose from the lightweight Neoprene Knee Pad Inserts ($29.95) or the flexible Ultimate Knee Pad Inserts ($15.95) with an articulated design to perform through bends.





Choosing the Right Gardening Gear

What makes gardening-specific clothing better than regular workwear?

Regular clothes aren't built for the frequent kneeling, crouching, and overhead reaching common while gardening. Duluth-exclusive features, like Crouch Gusset®, provide unrestricted movement and built-in stretch. Unlike standard apparel, gardening clothing includes dedicated features like reinforced knees (with slots for pads); specialized pockets engineered to keep your pruners, tools and other supplies secure; and convertible harvesting pouches as seen in Duluth’s Heirloom Gardening Apron Smock and the Pick-a-Peck Gathering Apron Dress .

What should a gardener wear for maximum comfort and protection?

We recommend starting with a pair of overalls or high-waisted pants as they provide bottom coverage while you crouch, bend or stoop. For skin protection, look for breathable, UPF-rated fabrics to block the burn. A wide-brimmed sun hat or hat with neck coverage are other great options to keep you protected from sunrays. Specialized sleeves, gloves, or long-sleeve layers provide extra defense against thorns, squash vines or stinging nettles.

How do I keep from overheating while working in the sun?

You can't stop the heat, but you can make smart clothing choices. Look for clothing in lightweight performance fabrics that wick moisture. Features like built-in mesh venting also provide cooling airflow.

How are the pockets designed to handle gardening tools and gear?

Duluth engineers its utility pockets with reinforced "bottom-tucked" seams to stop sharp tools from poking through. Specialized loops keep your pruners at the ready and zippered security pockets prevent you from dropping your phone.

Media Contact

TURNER | duluth@turnerpr.com

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