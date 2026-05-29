Eagleview and Nearmap Reach Settlement in Patent Dispute

Rochester, NY, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview and Nearmap have reached a settlement resolving their litigation pending in the United States District Court for the District of Utah dating back to 2021. The parties have agreed to mutually acceptable terms that conclude a dispute relating primarily to roofing measurement patents and other intellectual property matters. The resolution brings the matter to a close and allows both companies to focus fully on their respective business priorities and customers. As part of the settlement, all pending disputes between the companies are resolved. The specific terms of the settlement are confidential.

“We are satisfied that this matter has been resolved,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO at Eagleview. “We look ahead to advancing our mission and serving our customers.”

“This resolution allows both companies to focus on what matters most—delivering innovative solutions to our customers,” said Andy Watt, CEO at Nearmap. "We are pleased to put this matter behind us and move forward."

About Eagleview

Eagleview is an industry leader in geospatial intelligence (GeoAI) delivering AI-powered property intelligence solutions that enable customers across a broad range of industries to accurately explore properties and structures, identify and implement solutions today, and find tomorrow’s opportunities. For more than 25 years, Eagleview has built proprietary property imaging technology earning more than 300+ patents and generating over 3.5 billion high-resolution images resulting in a library that encompasses 96% of the U.S. population. With Eagleview’s trusted insights, customers can make business decisions that matter.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is a global property intelligence company redefining how organizations understand and act on the built environment. By owning the entire intelligence value chain—from high-recency geospatial capture powered by patented camera technology to accurate AI-derived analytics and guaranteed building materials data—Nearmap delivers a single, trusted source of truth for property decisions.