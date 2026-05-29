Picogrid Raises $45M Series A to Build the Open Integration Layer for Modern Defense





Picogrid team today announced a new $45M Series A round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picogrid, the defense technology company building the open integration layer for modern military systems, today announced the close of a $45 million Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Washington Harbour and GSBackers joined the round, alongside existing investors Initialized Capital, Starburst Ventures, Credo Ventures, Giant Step Capital, Alumni Ventures, and industry angels. The funding will expand Picogrid's product family, extend its integration capabilities into new operational domains, and scale deployments with the US military, allied forces, and the partner vendors building on the platform.

The Pentagon is acquiring more new capability than at any point in a generation—sensors, autonomy, C2 software, edge compute, AI models, space and undersea systems, electronic warfare payloads—yet operational outcomes are not scaling with the rate of procurement. Integrating these systems into military networks and command systems has emerged as the central bottleneck of modern defense.

Picogrid was founded to solve this problem and its platform is already deployed globally today in support of active operations alongside US and allied forces. As a new generation of defense systems is fielded at scale, military users and defense vendors are converging on the same conclusion: the integration layer must be neutral, and it needs to be built once for the ecosystem rather than rebuilt mission by mission.

Picogrid's integration ecosystem now spans more than 100 leading defense systems from new and established vendors including Skydio, Northrop Grumman, Echodyne, CX2, and Neros. The ecosystem enables operators to adopt best-of-breed systems across vendors and adapt to changing mission requirements without rebuilding their networks each time a new capability is fielded.

"The systems are getting better, but the seams between them aren’t keeping up," said Zane Mountcastle, CEO of Picogrid. "Operators in the field are paying that tax every day, and our job is to take it off them. This funding helps us meet demand already in front of us from US forces and allies, continue to invest in the infrastructure powering the next generation of defense and scale our production in California, Oklahoma, and across the country."

"As autonomous systems proliferate across every domain, there's clear demand for an infrastructure layer that's hardware-agnostic and interoperable," said David Cowan, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Picogrid has built the connective tissue that lets disparate military systems communicate to one another, and it is being used in the field today. We believe they're on a path to become the next integration prime."

Integration has become the rate-limiter on combat power, and the problem compounds as more vendors and more systems are fielded around the world. The defense systems entering force structures over the next decade will be more numerous, more capable, and more networked than anything before. The legacy integration model was not designed for that load. Picogrid is building the infrastructure to help the United States and its allies field that future at the speed today's battlefield requires.

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware enabled software connects sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com .

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations from inception to build long-standing companies. With more than 150 IPOs and 420-plus portfolio companies across industries, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from seed through every stage of growth. Bessemer has backed industry defining companies including Anthropic, Abridge, Canva, LinkedIn, Perplexity, Pinterest, RocketLab, Shopify, ServiceTitan, Toast, and Twilio, and has $19 billion of assets under management. Bessemer invests globally, with investment teams located in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv. www.bvp.com

Press Contact:

Casey Dell'lsola

REQ for Picogrid

picogrid@req.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/393619fb-0e91-45cb-8394-71546bcfc1ce