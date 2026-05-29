Extension of the terms of office of the subsidiary’s Supervisory Board members

By a resolution of the sole shareholder of AS Gaso, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, adopted on 28 May 2026, the terms of office of the Supervisory Board members Vaiko Tammeväli, Martti Talgre, Triinu Tamm and Eerika Pentel were extended for a period of three years, until 16 July 2029.

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor