Unaudited information of Invalda INVL group for 3 months of 2026

Invalda INVL reported equity of EUR 256.3 million at the end of March this year, or EUR 21.26 per share. These figures were 14% and 13.6% higher, respectively, than at the same time in 2025, including the dividends paid out last year.

In January–March 2026, Invalda INVL earned an unaudited net profit of EUR 0.12 million. In the same period last year, the company's net profit was EUR 15.9 million.

"The first-quarter results were primarily influenced by the decrease in the value of the equity investment portfolio. Fluctuations are a natural part of the investment cycle in an environment of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. We maintain our long-term strategy – consistently developing our asset management and family office activities in the region and actively investing in both the Baltic countries and international markets," says Darius Šulnis, the CEO of Invalda INVL.

This year, Invalda INVL paid shareholders a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share from its 2025 profit. Since the company's shares were first listed on the stock exchange, EUR 99.5 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs.

Strategic business: asset management and family office services

In the first quarter of 2026, the Invalda INVL group's revenue from asset management and family office services amounted to EUR 5.7 million, an increase of 46.8% over the year. The total profit of the group's strategic business, including the company's investments in managed products, was EUR 2.0 million, compared to a profit of EUR 1.2 million in the same period last year.

After the end of the quarter, the fundraising for the INVL Defence Infrastructure Fund I, dedicated to the development of the Rūdninkai military base, was successfully completed. The fund attracted EUR 27.3 million from private and institutional investors.

"The establishment of this fund is an important step, both in contributing to the strengthening of national defence and in expanding the group's activities in the infrastructure sector," says D. Šulnis.

Client assets under management by the group stood at EUR 2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter, 9.3% more than a year ago.

Equity investments

Other equity investments had a negative impact of EUR 1.3 million on the first-quarter’s result. The performance of Artea bank was in line with expectations, but a correction in its share price had a negative impact of approximately EUR 3 million on Invalda INVL's result. Maib, Moldova's largest bank, which earned a net profit of EUR 22.9 million in the first quarter of this year, contributed EUR 0.6 million to Invalda INVL's result, while the food supply chain group Litagra added a further EUR 1.1 million.

Further information:

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL

Darius.Sulnis@invl.com

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