Digital Twin Market Expected to Reach US$ 140 Billion by 2031

New York, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published its latest market intelligence report on the Global Digital Twin Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 13,739.99 million in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 140,938.14 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% over the 2025 - 2031 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with C-suite executives, OEM engineers, procurement heads, and policy analysts across more than 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

The Digital Twin market comprises software platforms and virtual simulation technologies that create real-time digital replicas of physical assets, systems, processes, and infrastructure. Key application areas include manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, energy, healthcare, smart cities, and industrial equipment monitoring. Demand is underpinned by three structural tailwinds: accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption, rapid expansion of IoT-connected devices, and growing enterprise focus on predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

The US government is also taking various measures to boost the adoption of digital twin technology in the country. In May 2024, the Biden-Harris Administration issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) seeking proposals from eligible applicants for activities to establish and operate a CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute focused on digital twins for the semiconductor industry.

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Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: North America is forecast to account for over 35% of global market share by 2031, led by the US and Canada.

North America is forecast to account for over 35% of global market share by 2031, led by the US and Canada. Europe: Europe holds the second-largest share at over 30%, with the UK market projected to grow at a 40.8% CAGR through 2031.

Europe holds the second-largest share at over 30%, with the UK market projected to grow at a 40.8% CAGR through 2031. Dominant Segment: Asset Twins retains the largest product segment share globally.

Asset Twins retains the largest product segment share globally. Fastest-Growing Segment: Large Enterprises registers the fastest CAGR at 39.2%%, driven by rising digital twin technology investments.

Large Enterprises registers the fastest CAGR at 39.2%%, driven by rising digital twin technology investments. Healthcare Growth: Healthcare digital twins are witnessing rapid adoption as healthcare providers increasingly seek data-driven, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions for personalized treatment, predictive care, and operational optimization.

Primary Growth Driver: Increasing Adoption of IoT Devices

The Internet of Things (IoT) describes an extensively broad network of interconnected devices along with technologies that enable communications between these devices and the cloud. Recently, there has been a huge surge in the adoption of IoT technologies due to advancements in mobile and wireless connectivity technologies, and a gradual drop in the cost of sensors and other components. Several industries are using IoT to improve efficiency and reduce the costs of their operations. According to Finance Online, there were approximately 14.76 billion connected IoT devices as of November 2023, and this figure is expected to rise to ~25.44 billion by 2030. As per a forecast by IoT Analytics, 75% of the total devices in use would be IoT by 2030. Furthermore, FinleyUSA estimated the global IoT spending at US$ 1.1 trillion in 2023. The use of digital twins is increasing with the surging adoption of IoT. Digital twins require a continuous flow of data to accurately replicate their physical counterparts. IoT devices can fulfill this requirement with built-in sensors. These sensors facilitate real-time data collection from the environment, human interactions, or objects’ functions.

Manufacturing: A High-Value End-Market

The manufacturing industry has pioneered the use of digital twins. Digital twins have become ubiquitous in every stage of manufacturing, ranging from the design phase to the finishing stages. The complex operations of the manufacturing industry make it an ideal industry for implementing digital twins, as they can help manufacturers enhance product quality, improve efficiency, and lower costs. Moreover, with the emergence of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, digital twin technology has gained huge traction in the manufacturing sector. By creating a virtual replica connected to the physical asset, digital twins provide smart manufacturers with real-time insights to make quick production decisions. Using digital twins enables smart manufacturers to predict the quality of their end products.

Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises - Market-Leading Product Segment

The large enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to an upsurge in investments by large enterprises in digital twin technology and the burgeoning adoption of IoT devices, with an inclination toward remote working augment the use of digital twins in large enterprises. For large enterprises from sectors such as construction, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and utilities, the implementation of digital twins is a crucial strategy to enhance operational efficiency, optimize maintenance and operations, and drive innovation.

Healthcare- Fastest-Growing at 42.0% CAGR

Digital twins in healthcare refer to the computer representations of a system, from patients to hospitals, both physical entities and processes. The technology is being increasingly used to evaluate the progress and success of processes such as organ donation and surgical training, along with procedure derisking. Digital twin systems are also developed to simulate the movement of patients through hospitals, identify potential infection hotspots, and monitor contact-related risks.

SMEs - Significant-Growing Enterprise

SMEs have lagged in the adoption of digital twins due to more dynamic and less structured environments. The deployment of digital twins is expected to increase in SMEs with the rise in competitiveness; the technology has the potential to reinforce manufacturing capabilities. and application-driven technology designs.

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Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific - Fastest-Growing Market

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at over 40% CAGR by 2031. Enterprises in the region are increasingly adopting digital twin solutions. The growing need for digital twin solutions across various industries and the rising focus of organizations on enhancing business sustainability are a few of the factors driving the digital twin market growth in the Asia Pacific. According to the Equinix Global Tech Trends Survey 2023, approximately half of IT decision-makers in the Asia Pacific are already using digital twins for operational performance optimization and quality control management. Technologies, including AI and digital twins, are gaining huge traction in the region. All such factors boost the digital twin market growth in the Asia Pacific.

North America - Sustained by Federal Investment

The North America digital twin market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global digital twin market share in 2024. The region has witnessed huge adoption of technologies such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain in the past three years across all the major industry verticals. With the rising penetration of digitization in various industries, the digital twin has become a vital component of business. In addition, the region is home to a majority of key market players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle; Microsoft; ANSYS, Inc; and PTC, leading to the North America digital twin market growth.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Rising Number of Smart City Projects: The reliance on technology for a more comfortable living is increasing with the evolving lifestyles of consumers and communities worldwide. Smart cities have gained huge traction in the last few decades as they can potentially facilitate a new way of living with optimized city functions, in turn enabling economic growth and improved quality of life for consumers by using smart technologies and data analysis. According to TWI Ltd., 54% of the world’s population lives in cities, and the number is expected to rise to 66% by 2050.

High Development Costs: The average cost of digital twin development typically ranges between US$45,000 and US$60,000. However, the final investment can vary significantly based on several factors, including the size and complexity of the enterprise, the level of advanced features and integrations required, the choice of technology stack and coding language, as well as scalability, real-time analytics capabilities, and ongoing maintenance needs.

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Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)

Built on Microsoft Foundry, Kyndryl’s solution helps enterprises predict, prevent and resolve technology disruptions

In April 2026, Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, announced the Kyndryl Digital Twin for the Workplace, a new AI-powered capability designed to help organizations avoid workflow disruption by anticipating and resolving technology issues. Built on Microsoft Foundry, the solution combines predictive intelligence, automation, and operational insight to address one of the most critical challenges of the digital workplace — improving the employee experience through automated IT service operations.

PTC to Accelerate the Design and Simulation of AI Infrastructure and Complex Products with NVIDIA

In July 2025, PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) announced that it is expanding the scope of its collaboration with NVIDIA, the world leader in accelerated computing. PTC is integrating NVIDIA Omniverse technologies into its Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) and Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions to transform how manufacturers and product companies design, simulate, and collaborate on complex products — including the foundational hardware of AI infrastructure, such as high-performance PCBs, advanced cooling systems, and large-scale data center equipment. In addition, PTC has joined the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD), reinforcing its commitment to the OpenUSD open and interoperable 3D data standards.

Leading Digital Twin Companies

Company Profile General Electric Industrial technology leader and early pioneer in Digital Twin applications for aviation, power, and industrial asset performance management Microsoft Major cloud and AI provider offering the Azure Digital Twins platform for smart buildings, manufacturing, and connected infrastructure Siemens AG Global industrial automation leader with comprehensive Digital Twin capabilities across manufacturing, energy, and smart infrastructure Dassault Systèmes Leading provider of virtual twin experiences through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for aerospace, automotive, and life sciences PTC Inc. Industrial software company specializing in IoT-enabled Digital Twin and product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions Robert Bosch GmbH German engineering and technology company leveraging Digital Twins for smart manufacturing, mobility, and industrial automation. IBM Corporation Enterprise AI and hybrid cloud provider delivering Digital Twin solutions for asset optimization and predictive maintenance Oracle Corporation Cloud infrastructure and enterprise software provider supporting Digital Twin applications in supply chain and smart operations Ansys Inc. Engineering simulation leader enabling physics-based Digital Twins for aerospace, automotive, and industrial systems. Autodesk Inc. Design and engineering software company supporting Digital Twin adoption in architecture, construction, and infrastructure projects.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection, including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses, with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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