Drone Procurement Enters New Capital Cycle as Counter-UAS Market Projected to Reach $20 Billion By 2030

The Trump administration is reportedly in talks to fund U.S. drone manufacturers through the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital - a vehicle set for an approximately 1,247% funding increase in fiscal 2027 - while Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA reshapes the domestic drone supply chain through the FCC's Covered List determination. Duke Robotics Corp. (NASDAQ: DUKR) just uplisted to the Nasdaq and holds the intellectual property behind the IDF-deployed Bird of Prey weapon system marketed globally by Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT). Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY), a Florida-based autonomous defense technology company, announced plans for a U.S. manufacturing complex the same day the Wall Street Journal funding-talks story crossed the wire.

Meanwhile, AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) printed PANTHER, Switchblade 400 LASSO, LOCUST, and AFRL ceramics awards within four weeks. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is advancing its $68.3 million Project Helios hypersonic test facility in Odon, Indiana. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) closed a $196.6 million Omnisys acquisition on top of its $175 million Mistral merger, bringing pro-forma backlog to $457 million as of March 31, 2026.







The Trump administration is reportedly in talks to fund U.S. drone manufacturers through the Pentago, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Wall Street Sync Releases News Commentary -- The U.S. drone sector entered a structurally different procurement environment this week. The Wall Street Journal reported on May 27, 2026 that the Trump administration is in talks to provide funding to a group of U.S. drone companies, with proposals reportedly including a mix of debt and equity that could give the federal government direct ownership positions in selected manufacturers. The discussions reportedly involve the Office of Strategic Capital, a Pentagon lending unit for which approximately $20.2 billion was requested in fiscal 2027, compared with $1.5 billion allotted in fiscal 2026. Shares of Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT), AeroVironment, Kratos, and Ondas all moved sharply higher on the report.

The macro backdrop has continued to widen. A MarketsandMarkets forecast projects the global counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market to grow from approximately $6.64 billion in 2025 to roughly $20.31 billion by 2030, with North America expected to lead that growth. Drone dominance was named a "presidential priority" in the $1.5 trillion fiscal 2027 defense budget request, and Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA has, through FCC implementation, effectively banned foreign-manufactured drones from the U.S. defense supply chain, creating a structural moat for domestic manufacturers.

Duke Robotics Corp. (NASDAQ: DUKR) Caps Four-Month Operational Sprint with Nasdaq Uplisting and IDF-Deployed Defense IP

Duke Robotics Corp., a leader in advanced robotics and drone-based solutions for civilian and defense markets, recently closed an underwritten public offering of approximately $9.2 million on May 18, 2026, and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "DUKR". Duke holds the intellectual property behind the Bird of Prey, a stabilized remote weapon system marketed globally by Elbit Systems Land Ltd., a subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT), under a royalty-bearing collaboration agreement. The Bird of Prey has been confirmed in operational use by the Israel Defense Forces, and Duke has reported initial royalty revenues under the arrangement.

On the civilian side, Duke’s Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) cleans high-voltage electrical insulators while transmission lines remain energized. In March 2026, the Israel Electric Corporation expanded its IC Drone purchase order to one Duke expects to generate over $1 million in 2026 revenue. In January 2026, Duke Robotics Hellas received operational authorization from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority following the EU-standard SORA risk assessment, opening the door to broader European deployment. In February 2026, Duke launched AEROTRACE, an AI-powered aerial monitoring platform designed to generate a recurring software-style revenue stream alongside the service business.

*NOTICE: Read the full disclaimers and disclosures this report is subject to inlcuded at the end of this report.

Other Recent Developments in the Autonomous Defense and Drone Industries Include:

Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling a System-of-Systems platform spanning air, land, and sea, on May 28, 2026 announced plans to establish a U.S.-based defense-technology manufacturing complex to serve federal government, Homeland Security, and commercial customers. The announcement landed the same day the WSJ funding-talks story crossed the wire and followed a dense Q2 sequence: an exclusive Intellectual Property License Agreement with BP United Inc. signed May 12 covering an autonomous drone platform with 25-kilometer-plus range; the May 13 board appointment of former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Peter M. O’Rourke Sr.; and a May 26 disclosure that warrant exercises generated over $15 million in proceeds, leaving the Company debt-free.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has had a notably active May. On May 12, 2026, AV was awarded a three-year, $43 million Department of War contract to integrate its PANTHER phased array antenna on SkyRange platforms for hypersonic telemetry. On May 6, AV’s LOCUST high-energy laser system demonstrated a landmark counter-UAS capability at White Sands with JIATF-401 and the FAA. On May 4, the U.S. Army selected AV’s Switchblade 400 for the LASSO program. On May 28, AV announced a $20 million Air Force Research Laboratory contract for advanced ceramic materials development.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) on May 8, 2026 named Odon, Indiana as the future home of a new mid-tier coupled arc jet and laser facility under Project Helios, a $68.3 million Department of War contract initially awarded in October 2025 under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program for hypersonic materials evaluation.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) on May 21, 2026 completed its acquisition of Omnisys for approximately $196.6 million in Ondas common stock, adding AI-powered Battle Resource Optimization software for multi-domain defense planning. Earlier in 2026, Ondas completed its $175 million merger with U.S. defense prime Mistral Inc., bringing pro-forma backlog to $457 million as of March 31, 2026 and direct prime contractor access to U.S. Army and Special Operations contract vehicles.

For those watching the broader drone-funding pivot reshape the sector, the named beneficiaries in the WSJ-reported discussions are the obvious first wave. With the OSC capital channel scaling, Section 1709 reorganizing the supply chain, and the C-UAS market on a path to triple by 2030, the more interesting question is which smaller ames operating with domestic, vertically-integrated capability are positioned for a potential next wave of market developments, if it were to ocurr.



For additional reading on the topic:

Wall Street Journal (via Reuters): Trump administration in talks to fund US drone companies — https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/trump-administration-in-talks-to-fund-us-drone-companies-wsj-93CH-4713593

— https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/trump-administration-in-talks-to-fund-us-drone-companies-wsj-93CH-4713593 Breaking Defense: Pentagon officials broadly detail $55 billion drone plan under DAWG; Office of Strategic Capital set for 1,247% FY27 ramp — https://breakingdefense.com/2026/04/pentagon-officials-broadly-detail-55-billion-drone-plan-under-dawg/

— https://breakingdefense.com/2026/04/pentagon-officials-broadly-detail-55-billion-drone-plan-under-dawg/ FCC: National Security Determination on Uncrewed Aircraft Systems implementing Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA — https://www.fcc.gov/sites/default/files/National-Security-Determination-for-UAS.pdf

— https://www.fcc.gov/sites/default/files/National-Security-Determination-for-UAS.pdf MarketsandMarkets: Global Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Market Forecast ($6.64B → $20.31B by 2030) — https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-eyes-move-onto-the-counter-drone-battlefield-as-defense-tech-companies-race-to-fuse-video-with-rf-302740634.html

— https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-eyes-move-onto-the-counter-drone-battlefield-as-defense-tech-companies-race-to-fuse-video-with-rf-302740634.html Duke Robotics Corp. (NASDAQ: DUKR): First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update (GlobeNewswire) — https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/20/3298437/0/en/Duke-Robotics-Reports-First-Quarter-2026-Financial-Results-and-Provides-Business-Update.html

— https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/20/3298437/0/en/Duke-Robotics-Reports-First-Quarter-2026-Financial-Results-and-Provides-Business-Update.html Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY): Plans to Establish U.S.-Based Defense-Technology Manufacturing Complex (GlobeNewswire) — https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/28/3302650/0/en/quantum-cyber-announces-plans-to-establish-u-s-based-defense-technology-manufacturing-complex-to-support-drone-and-autonomous-systems-delivery.html

— https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/28/3302650/0/en/quantum-cyber-announces-plans-to-establish-u-s-based-defense-technology-manufacturing-complex-to-support-drone-and-autonomous-systems-delivery.html AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV): $43M DoW Contract to Integrate PANTHER Phased Array Antenna on SkyRange Platforms (Business Wire) — https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511789712/en/AV-Awarded-%2443M-DoW-Contract-to-Integrate-PANTHER-Phased-Array-Antenna-on-SkyRange-Platforms-for-Hypersonic-Telemetry

— https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511789712/en/AV-Awarded-%2443M-DoW-Contract-to-Integrate-PANTHER-Phased-Array-Antenna-on-SkyRange-Platforms-for-Hypersonic-Telemetry Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS): 8-K — Completion of $196.6 Million Omnisys Acquisition (SEC EDGAR) — https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001646188/000121390026059869/ea0291809-8k_ondas.htm

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