Milton Hydro Announces Cynthia Chan as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

MILTON, Ontario, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro Distribution Inc., (Milton Hydro) announced today that Cynthia Chan has been appointed Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2026.

Ms. Chan brings deep experience in the electricity distribution sector and a strong track record in financial leadership, governance, and regulatory reporting.

She joins Milton Hydro from Elexicon Energy, where she currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and led the organization’s finance function, including financial planning and analysis, treasury, taxation, reporting and compliance, while working closely with executive leadership and five municipal shareholders (Belleville, Ajax, Clarington, Pickering, and Whitby).

Previously, Ms. Chan held senior finance roles at Toronto Hydro, where she was responsible for corporate accounting, external reporting and regulatory filings, and played a key role in advancing internal control and governance practices.

Her earlier experience includes finance leadership roles in the healthcare and not-for-profit sectors (Doctors Without Borders), as well as audit and advisory positions at KPMG.

Ms. Chan’s appointment supports Milton Hydro’s ongoing commitment to strong financial stewardship and the delivery of reliable and sustainable electricity services to one of the fastest growing communities in Ontario.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 45,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.